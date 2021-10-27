After recording video, Zé Trovão surrenders and is at the Federal Police in Santa Catarina

Pocketnarista militant Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, who has been on the run in Mexico since the beginning of September, released a video on his Telegram channel in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (10/26), indicating that he was in Santa Catarina, about to report to the Federal Police (PF). “On this 26th of October, I surrendered to the Brazilian Justice, I presented myself to the Brazilian Justice, because, as our hymn says, you will see that a son of yours doesn’t run away from the fight. And I would never abandon the Brazilian people”, he says on the recording. Moments later, he turned himself in at the Federal Police headquarters in Joinville, in the interior of the state.

“I came to say thank you, I don’t know how much time I’m going to spend in prison, but know that all of this is for Brazil, for every human being who is a good citizen. Stay with God and don’t be discouraged”, said the activist.

Zé Trovão’s defense released a note, also on Tuesday, with the following text:

“As lawyers for Mr. Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, we would like to inform you that on today’s date we promoted his spontaneous presentation to the Honorable Dr. Chief of the Federal Police in Joinville – Santa Catarina, the city of his domicile. Thus, he is at the disposal of Justice to prove his innocence. Subsequently, the defense will formulate freedom claims.”

See the full video:

Zé Trovão had his arrest warrant issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in early September, when he was trying to mobilize truck drivers and protesters to participate in the pocketnarist acts, which had anti-democratic guidelines, such as the closing of the Supreme Court, and were scheduled for the Independence holiday.

He fled to Mexico and his defense tried several habeas corpus, but the plenary of the STF unanimously denied the last request on Monday of last week (18/10), which left the Pocketnarista militant with no options.

He would have arrived in Brazil last Sunday (24/10), according to information from the Santa Catarina website TopElegance, and remained hidden in Joinville until this Tuesday.