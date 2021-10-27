After reviews and out of stock, Apple’s Polishing Cloth appears in first real images

Update (10/26/2021) – LR

Despite raising criticism around the world, Apple’s recently released polishing cloth had its sales sold out in some countries — Brazil was not one of them, by the way — and this week had its first real images released by users who bought it. the brand cleaning cloth. With dimensions not informed and having a generic description of “soft and non-abrasive material”, the product can be used in practically all the brand’s devices, as well as common cloths. In the disclosed content, it is possible to notice that there is nothing special about the accessory, except for the popular bitten apple logo in the lower right corner of the material.





Going further, in the images above, it is possible to see that the manufacturer maintained its sustainable policy and only sends what is necessary in the kit: the polishing cloth, a box made apparently of paper and a card that provides more information about the product, including some indications of use. Sold abroad for approximately US$ 20, the product was launched in Brazil costing R$ 219 in installments or R$ 197.10 in cash, that is, with a generous 10% discount for Brazilian fans of the Cupertino giant.

Did you like the real images of Apple’s Polishing Cloth? Is it worth the R$219 charged by the company? Give us your opinion, comment!





Update (10/20/2021) – by DT

Even with a lot of criticism and jokes after the release of Apple’s Polishing Cloth, fans of the brand seem to have embraced the accessory, which sold out in some countries shortly after it was released for purchase. In Brazil, the new Apple polishing cloth was targeted by critics of the company due to its price, as it the cleaning accessory costs no less than BRL 197.00 in cash and BRL 219.00 in installment purchases here.





The price may have driven away several Brazilian consumers, but this reality is not present in other places. THE Apple no longer has the cleaning cloth in its inventory in several countries.. With that, customers have to wait. THE expected delivery of the polishing cloth in the United States is between 6 to 8 weeks. In Portugal, the accessory will only be available for prompt delivery after December 7th. In Brazil, the estimate is 4 to 5 weeks, according to the Apple Store.





Made from a non-abrasive material, the cloth is suitable for a variety of displays, including the Pro Display XDR’s nano-texture glass. It is also suitable for use with the Mini-LED screen of new MacBook Pro models and all types of iPhones, iPads and Macs. And you, were you interested in the new cleaning accessory from the company from Apple? Do you want to buy it? Tell us in the comments below!

Original text (10/19/2021)

Apple presented last Monday (18) a series of new products and solutions that attracted the public. Enter the new generation of headphones true wireless the performance-enhanced processors for the MacBook Pro, a specific accessory caught the attention of netizens. The Polishing Cloth is a new product recently launched by big tech that, as suggested by its name, will be used to clean the screen of any manufacturer’s device “safely and efficiently”, including the fragile nano-texture glass. The accessory is usually included in the product box, but it is also sold separately priced at R$219.









The official product page describes that the cloth is made with a soft, non-abrasive material, although it is not specified. There is even a compatibility list that includes several iPhone models until iPhone SE 2016, in addition to the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, iPod and the Pro Display XDR monitor, which also uses nano-texture technology on its panel. Naturally, Internet users did not let the information go unnoticed and went viral with the launch — that is, worldwide, since the cloth is also sold in the United States for US$ 19, that is, around R$ 105.

Want to wipe Apple? Pass but let it be her official 219 real polishing cloth https://t.co/DzNnQLeVSG pic.twitter.com/ONz5dAVo6Z — me, duardo (@dudunaweb) October 18, 2021

Use Apple Cloth to clean Xiaomi’s screen kkkkkkkkkk — Demartini (@demartinifelipe) October 18, 2021

gosh dang it how am i gonna clean my iphone 4 pic.twitter.com/XwPdiVLspa — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) October 18, 2021

The Polishing Cloth can be purchased at a 10% discount on cash payments, reducing its price to R$197.10. In addition, there is the possibility of installment payment in up to 12 installments of R$ 18.25 with a credit card.

