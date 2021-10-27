After saying Real player is ‘blacker than a suit’, journalist is fired | International

Play / Instagram Lorena González alongside Ronaldinho Gaúcho

Lorena Gonzalez,

A journalist for the Spanish broadcaster ‘TVE’, said in an interview with Rádio Marca that she was fired from the group after a racist comment about the player Eduardo Camavinga,

steering wheel of Real Madrid.

On September 8, the date that marked the presentation of the young promise, Lorena – not knowing that the microphone was open – said: ‘This guy is blacker than his suit.’ Camavinga wore a black suit at the time.

– It was a mistake, for which I asked forgiveness and it already has important consequences. I’m not a martyr or an example of anything, but this caused me to be abruptly removed from TVE and now I’m unemployed. I apologized for a mistake, for a comment I supposedly made with the microphone closed, but I won’t apologize for a racist comment because I never did – he told Rádio Marca.

– I made an absurd comment because journalistically it doesn’t contribute at all, so it was supposedly done with the microphone closed. It is not a derogatory or derogatory comment. I’m not belittling the player, I’m not comparing the color of his skin with anything derogatory or ugly – completed the journalist.

After the episode, she said she talked to Camavinga. According to her, the Real Madrid player did not feel offended.

– I spoke personally with Camavinga, and in no time he was offended. I have been practicing this profession for 11 years and I try to exercise it with the greatest respect. It’s a slip, but it’s not like trying to end anyone’s career – concluded Lorena González.