After SoftBank, Chinese giant Tencent invests in a Brazilian startup that takes management to small and medium companies

SAO PAULO – Omie, a Brazilian startup that offers a cloud management platform for small and medium companies, announced an extension of its C series investment round. An additional contribution was made by Tencent, the Chinese giant behind the WeChat messaging application and business investor such as Brazilian startups Quinto Andar and Nubank. The value of the investment was not disclosed, but Tencent acquired a minority stake in Omie.

Series C took place in August this year and was worth R$ 580 million, led by SoftBank Latin America Fund. Japanese telecoms conglomerate SoftBank has two funds for Latin America, respectively $5 billion and $3 billion. This round is considered to be the last before an initial public offering of shares by Omie – but the startup still has no set date for its IPO.

In a statement, the Brazilian startup highlighted Tencent’s experience in providing communication, social networks and cloud services. The Chinese giant offers business digitization solutions, just as Omie does in Brazil. The startup raised more than R$ 690 million adding the rounds prior to Tencent’s.

Omie was created by entrepreneurs Marcelo Lombardo and Rafael Olmos in 2013. The startup currently has 78 thousand customers, having grown 70% in 2020. Omie offers its software as a service in exchange for a monthly fee – a well-known business model by the acronym SaaS.

The monthly payment ranges from free (businesses that invoice up to R$ 180 thousand and issue up to ten invoices per year) to R$ 699 (up to R$ 4.8 million in annual sales). Despite these revenue ranges, 30% of revenue already comes from companies that earn between R$ 10 million and R$ 200 million per year.

The software is a management, education and finance system for micro, small and medium-sized companies. Omie’s ERP serves segments such as marketing agencies, bars and restaurants, commerce, civil construction, distributors, industries, logistics companies and service providers. Some financial services offered in the same software are credit with prepayment of receivables, loan in installments and with real estate guarantee, digital account and collection via bank slip and Pix. All services are outsourced, that is, offered through partners.

In a statement about the contribution, Omie says that the additional resources will allow the management platform to accelerate its growth. In 2022, the expectation is to reach 100,000 customers.

To achieve this goal, Omie will invest in new financial services offerings integrated with its management software, such as payments. It will also take advantage of merger and acquisition (M&As) opportunities. The company has already acquired three companies: Mintegra (integration between e-commerce and management systems), Devi Tecnologia (retail software) and G-Click (a cloud tool for managing accounting office processes).

“We are growing exponentially and this extension, together with the other contributions we received, will allow us to accelerate and take our innovative experience to more and more entrepreneurs. In addition, we are very excited to also have with us now a group with so much experience in new platforms that combine software and financial services, a crucial part of our daily lives”, said Marcelo Lombardo, co-founder and CEO of Omie, in the same statement.

The announcement comes hours after another Brazilian business management startup announced a new investment. Pipefy, a provider of workflow management software, received a $75 million investment in a round led by SoftBank.

