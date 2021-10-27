After the breakup, Monique and Jairinho chorus against reports

The defenses of former councilor Jairinho (no party) and Monique Medeiros, stepfather and mother of Henry Borel found an unprecedented point of agreement: the questioning of the credibility of expert evidence produced by the Civil Police in the investigation of the death of the 4-year-old boy on March 8 in Rio.

At the first hearing in the case, on the 6th of this month, both defense teams questioned the conduct of the inquiry, but from different points. Now, despite not being a unified strategy, they converge in stating that the autopsy report contains errors. Monique’s defense also questions the suitability of the seizure of the teacher’s cell phone.

In the first month of investigation, between March and April, Monique and Jairinho had the same lawyer. After they broke up, there was an exchange of professionals and each one adopted a line of defense.

Both are in pre-trial detention and are liable for triple aggravated homicide.

Jairinho’s defense chose the strategy of questioning the police investigation and claiming that Henry was the victim of a domestic accident, while Monique’s defense sought to attribute to an abusive relationship her probable omission in the face of the aggressions committed by her then partner against her son.

During the hearing, Henry’s nanny’s testimony deepened the gap between Henry’s mother and stepfather’s defenses. Thayná de Oliveira changed the version of the facts, denying having witnessed attacks by the former councilor against the child, and said that she had been manipulated by Monique against Jairinho.

The employee’s family has relations with the former councilor and she herself acted as an electoral corporal in Jairinho’s campaigns for the Rio de Janeiro Chamber.

“What matters most is that this version change makes clear the attempt by Jairinho’s defense to put Monique at fault. [A babá] it was clearly coerced and in tune with Jairinho’s defense,” said Thiago Minagé, Monique’s lawyer at the time.

Jairinho bets on video and parallel report

Yesterday, the UOL exclusively released a video that shows the then couple with Henry in the elevator of the condominium where they lived in Barra da Tijuca on their way to the hospital. In the images, Jairinho makes a movement of “blowing” the boy’s mouth, who is unconscious in his mother’s lap.

For Jairinho’s defense, the record contradicts the police’s version of failure to help and reinforces the thesis of death by domestic accident. “The video proves that there was no failure to help. Henry was not murdered and two innocent people are in prison,” says lawyer Flávia Fróes, responsible for a defensive investigation that alleges Jairinho’s innocence.

The MP-RJ (Ministry of Public Affairs of Rio de Janeiro) refutes the hypothesis of a domestic accident and says that the set of evidence is sufficient to incriminate Jairinho and Monique. “We have the report that proves that the boy was beaten, we have the defendant’s history of assaults against children. It is not just the expert report”, says the prosecutor Fábio Vieira, who works in the case.

During a court hearing, the delegate responsible for the investigations, Henrique Damasceno, questioned Jairinho’s maneuver recorded in the video. “I can say, even without being a doctor, that it calls my attention, because blowing a child’s mouth in your lap is not at all what you do to try to revive him.”

But Sami El Jundi, a coroner and criminal expert hired by Jairinho’s defense, reinforced in the parallel report, criticizing the police reports, a version given by Monique, in yet another sign of convergence in the defendants’ defense.

“All injuries [no corpo de Henry] are explainable even by the way Monique said it happened. She said she heard a noise and found Henry fallen. It’s a description perfectly compatible with the injury he had to the head”, he analyzes. The version quoted by the hired expert was reported by Monique to the police, still as a witness and before the breakup with the former councilor.

To UOL, Monique’s lawyer, Thiago Minagé, said he agrees with the thesis that the inquiry has irregularities. “I’m sure this inquiry has a chance of being overturned,” he says.

Wanted by UOL on the occasion of the publication of the video, Damasceno refused to respond to the criticisms and said that the investigation had already been concluded.

Monique’s Defense Questions Cell Phone Expertise

Minage assesses that the conduct of the inquiry by the Civil Police was made to “manipulate public opinion”.

“Information was released as the police wanted, so that later, when we in the defense were to question it, we would already have the public opinion formed. What I am pointing out is that the inquiry was carried out irregularly, there are many errors”, says the lawyer.

A preliminary report by an independent expert commissioned by Monique’s defense claims that the file containing the WhatsApp messages from Monique’s cell phone was tampered with.

The document, signed by expert Lorenzo Parodi, says that Monique’s device was not properly sealed and that, therefore, it is not possible to verify that the forensiced cell phone really belongs to her. “The report is completely flawed, everything is wrong in this inquiry. Even the seizure of cell phones is flawed,” he said Minage.

From Monique’s cell phone, investigators obtained the main evidence against her — an exchange of messages between Henry’s nanny and Monique in which the employee reports Jairinho’s aggression against the child. The MP-RJ sustains, with these data, that the boy’s mother was aware of the violence, but did not act because she benefited from a financial advantage.

At the hearing at the 2nd Criminal Court in Rio, there were moments when the two defenses questioned the technical evidence. Minagé led a discussion with delegate Damasceno, when he questioned whether Monique’s cell phone had been manipulated — citing the report exposed above.

Sought, the Civil Police did not comment on the report produced by Monique’s defense until the publication of this report.