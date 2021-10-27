After winning breast cancer, Brusquense competes for a marathon

Josiane Werner, 41, from Brusque, won the personal challenge of completing a marathon in August. But the desire for this victory came only after overcoming another challenge, breast cancer.

In 2016, 20 days after she stopped breastfeeding her second child, Josiane felt a lump in her left breast. Even believing it to be something related to milk, he went to investigate with his doctor. In his family, there was no record of the disease and there was no history that would recommend examinations before the age of 40 years.

Through biopsy they found it was an invasive breast carcinoma, breast cancer. “I despaired, I had no ground. The first thing I thought about was death.”, said Josiane.

Treatment

Being young, aged 36 at the time, and not having other diseases, the doctor’s perspective was positive. He advised that, due to her health condition, within eight months Josiane would have completed her cancer treatment.

Among the treatment methods were chemotherapy and radiotherapy. “I put a purpose in my head: that I would do well with chemotherapy, that I wouldn’t have reactions. There was so much positive energy, so many people cheering for me, that I can’t explain it.”, said Josiane.

After the first chemotherapy session, she felt headaches and thought the others would be the same. But Josiane had no further reactions. She felt so good that she didn’t have to stop working during her treatment period. “Every time I went to Blumenau for chemotherapy, I thought I was going there to kill what was trying to kill me. I was sure that everything was going to happen in the best possible way.”, said Josiane.

She had surgery where she had to remove one quadrant from her left breast and four lymph nodes from her armpit. After the chemotherapy sessions, 16 in total, she performed another 30 radiotherapy sessions.

Race

During the process, she was also monitored by a nutritionist. “At the beginning of the treatment I lost a lot of weight, but later, with so much medication, I ended up gaining weight.”, he said. When she finally beat cancer, Josiane decided that she would not have a sedentary life. “I decided I wanted to lose weight, that’s when I started running, to lose weight faster.”, he pointed out.

At the gym where she worked out, Josiane asked to do running training. “I started running little by little and did my first 5km race in Guabiruba. I fell in love!”, he said. Then there were several tests with different distances. In 2020 he decided to focus even more on running practice and joined the Corrida do Bay group.

Marathon

The group launched the 42k project, which aimed to complete a 42-kilometer marathon course. “I wanted to challenge myself and it was a wonderful project, I loved having participated. I trained all year.”, he said.

A week before the race, Josiane injured her ankle, but still continued with the challenge. “Still, I did the marathon, I met several people who traveled with me a few kilometers and who helped me, motivated me to reach the finish line. For me it was a challenge and I felt the energy of the whole group.”, he reported.

After the marathon, which took place on August 29, she keeps running. “My biggest challenge was fighting cancer and it was in the race that I found a way to escape my low self-esteem. Every mile I run, I have a date with myself. It’s a way to take care of the body and mind. Running is liberating, the heart beats faster, breathing speeds up, it’s a moment when I leave the worries and everyday stress aside and pay attention only to the present”, he concluded.

