Afternoon Session airs ‘The Last Word’ this Wednesday (27)

This Wednesday, October 27th, the Session of the Afternoon, broadcast by Rede Globo, broadcasts the film “A Last Word”, which was released in 2017.

The film tells the story of Harriett (Shirley Maclain), a successful and retired businesswoman who wants to control everyone around her to the end.

To make sure her life story is told her way, she pays the local newspaper to have her obituary written right under her eyes. Anne (Amanda Seyfried), a young journalist slated for the task, refuses to follow the script and insists on discovering the truths about Harriett’s life, which results in a friendship that changes their lives.

See+: Amanda Seyfried’s second child is born

DATASHEET

Launch: 2017

Genre: Dramatic comedy

Direction: Mark Pellington

Road map: Stuart Ross Fink

Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche

Original title: The Last Word

