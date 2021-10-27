Age of Empires IV will have special mode for PCs with more modest configurations

Developer estimates that more than half of the player base will use integrated graphics

Age of Empires IV will feature minimal settings mode facing More modest PCs and laptops, generally with integrated graphics. The minimum requirements to run Age 4 on these settings are pretty simple, with Ryzen 2000 mobile processors and Sixth Generation Intel Skylake, plus integrated graphics Intel HD 520 and Radeon RX Vega 11.

According to the development teams of the a World’s Edge and Relic Entertainment, estimates are that more than half of Age Of Empires 4’s player base is Latin American and Southeast Asian players, with input computers, generally aimed at simpler work activities.

Credits: Age of Empires IV

O World’s Edge Executive Producer Michael Mann, stated that when they started to consider bringing a new title to the Age Of Empires franchise, would be essential to support the most diverse PC configurations. Anticipating the first years of the game, it is estimated that more than 50% of the players will be playing in PCs with minimum settings or very close to this.



THE Recommended Age Of Empires IV setting calls for AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPUs or Intel I5-8400, and Radeon RX 570 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, which is quite modest considering that bring processors and GPUs from four years ago or more. According to the development teams, these settings have already will be able to deliver matches of up to eight players with high unit density, higher resolutions, and many details.

Nonetheless, introducing the minimum settings requires sacrifices in many of these aspects.. Simpler machines with no minimum Ryzen 5 mobile CPUs 2400G, Intel i5-6300G and graphics integrated Radeon RX Vega 11 and Intel HD 520, will be limited to matches of up to four players, with good less visual elements, including unit density, texture quality, simpler lighting and far less destruction effects.

At least for most of the generation that grew up playing Age of Empires 2 and most of them today ends up playing on consoles, with PCs generally simpler and geared towards work activities, it will still be possible to take that 2×2 at lunchtime. Age Of Empires IV arrives next Thursday (28) via Microsoft Store and Steam, besides being available on PC Game Pass.



Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 – 64 bit, or Windows 11

CPU: Intel Core i5-6300U / AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Intel HD 520 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 11

DirectX: 12

Additional Notes: Required CPU with AVX support

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 – 64 bit, or Windows 11

CPU: 3.6GHz 6-core (Intel i5), or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 GPU / AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU (4GB VRAM)

VRAM: 4GB

DirectX: 12

Additional Notes: Required CPU with AVX support

Source: WCcftech