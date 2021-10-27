Agreed goodbye, Felipe Melo’s renewal, Abel Ferreira’s outburst and salary fine: the latest from Palmeiras

The victory against Sport at Allianz Parque brought relief to Palmeiras. The three points boosted the club to the second position in the Brazilian Championship and confidence was restored. There are now three games without a defeat and the path is starting to become clearer towards the Libertadores final. Having a streak of victories is important to arrive well in Montevideo at the end of November.

One day after the departure, some things happened in Verdão. Stay in!

Former technical advisor from Palmeira accepted the proposal of the coastal club and will lead the football. He said goodbye through his social networks.

The end of the season has been exceptional for defensive midfielder Felipe Melo. With consistent and strong performances, the player shook the net and gave victory to Palmeiras against Sport. Will you get a new link?

Abel Ferreira attacked journalists who offended him and asked for more respect. Portuguese took advantage of the moment to shoot against the Brazilian calendar.

As soon as he scored the equalizing goal in the arena, the forward shot towards the stands and made a sign of silence. The attitude went bad and the board is analyzing what to do.

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram