Alcolumbre tells allies that the hearing will be held in the last week of November

After threatening to hold André Mendonça’s hearing until 2023, the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), indicated to allies that the analysis of the name of the former head of the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) it will be the last week of November.

According to reports made to CNN, Alcolumbre made the decision because he believed he had enough votes to defeat Mendonça on the Senate floor. The former minister needs the support of 41 of the 81 senators to secure the seat in the Supreme Court. Today, according to projections made by the president of the CCJ to allies, Mendonça would not have the necessary minimum number.

Mendonça was appointed to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) more than three months ago by President Jair Bolsonaro to fill the vacancy opened with the retirement of Marco Aurélio Mello.

Behind the scenes, however, Alcolumbre’s indication of the date of the hearing is treated with reservations both by allies of the senator and by people close to Mendonça. The general assessment is that in a month the scenario can change once more.

On Mendonça’s side, the order is not to create expectations based on speculations about the possible analysis of his name in the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee and only consider a fait accompli when Alcolumbre officially announces the date.

The senator’s allies also understand that political circumstances may change and eventually force the CCJ president to review the decision to schedule the hearing.