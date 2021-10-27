Alec Baldwin faces legal threat due to accidental shooting – E-mails

the actor Alec Baldwin Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP

As the events that led the actor Alec Baldwin to fire a fatal shot at the director of photography are revealed, the question remains: who, if anyone, will be held responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins?

Authorities haven’t arrested anyone, but prosecutors have not ruled out the possibility of bringing charges against those involved in this tragedy, which took place on Thursday last week on the set of the low-budget western. Rust, in the state of New Mexico.

Analysts told AFP that, in theory, prosecutors could explore two avenues to prosecute baldwin: as the actor who pulled the trigger during rehearsal or as the producer of the film.

But all consider it unlikely that a criminal indictment against baldwin for shooting the revolver he received from assistant director Dave Halls, who said it was a “cold gun,” a term used in the film industry to claim the gun is safe.

“Reasonably, he seems to have believed it was not a loaded gun,” said University of Southern California law professor Gregory Keating.

In order to consider the crime of manslaughter, reckless conduct must exist. “Alec Baldwin doesn’t seem to have much responsibility. The further away you are from the person responsible for the gun, the less likely it is,” said Kaplan Marino criminal defense attorney Richard Kaplan.

baldwin he said in a statement that he is “fully cooperating with the police investigation to find out how the tragedy happened.”

Behind the Scenes of ‘Rust’

Rust has 12 accredited producers and executive producers, including baldwin.

In Hollywood, the title has a range of meanings, ranging from the person with the most authority on the movie set to someone who helps raise money for a film’s production.

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed in an accident on the set of ‘Rush’ Photo: SWEN STUDIOS/Handout via REUTERS

It’s still unclear which of the 12 was responsible for hiring the film crew members and who was responsible for enforcing security regulations.

The film’s producer did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment.

“Personally, I consider that baldwin it’s too far away,” Kaplan said. “When you’re a top-notch actor and you get producer credit … it’s really just for economic reasons.”

“It just looks like an investor,” agreed Keating in reference to the role of baldwin as a producer.

Separated from the criminal investigation, experts consider it very likely that the family of Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who was also injured by the shooting, will initiate legal proceedings.

The lawsuits would likely target the film’s producer, as well as “anyone who has had contact, however remote, with the weapon,” said legal counsel Bryan Sullivan. “I believe everyone will be prosecuted.”

Sullivan still believes that baldwin he must be included in any civil suit because of his fortune and because his fame would help to attract press coverage.

Actor Alec Baldwin on the ‘Rust’ Movie Set Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Alec Baldwin

“I doubt the assistant director has considerable wealth, so the plaintiff’s attorney will try to include the name of Alec Baldwin to get the money,” he added.

Legal analysts have pointed out other people who could be prosecuted, including Halls and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — a role that consists of managing and keeping the weapons in custody during filming.

Entertainment website The Wrap reported that staff members used the weapons hours before the incident that led to Hutchins’ death. Gutiérrez-Reed could not be reached for comment.

The members of the design team Rust complained about the violation of protocols during filming. A gun was fired by mistake at least twice on set a few days before Hutchins’ death, according to American media.

Ultimately, for any attorney representing the director of photography’s family, the target of the civil suit “is not personal,” Kaplan said. “He just tries to get as much as he can for the family.”