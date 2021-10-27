Alec Baldwin will likely never step on a movie set again, friends say – Monet

+



Actor Alec Baldwin (Photo: Getty Images)

Friends of actor Alec Baldwin believe he may never step on a movie set again following the accident that resulted in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Reports of people close to the 63-year-old star contemplating his possible abrupt retirement were reported by Radar Online.

“It’s over for Alec,” said an anonymous person close to Baldwin interviewed by Radar Online. “You could say that it’s more than likely that he’ll never step on a movie set again.”

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins (Photo: Instagram)

The same source from Radar Online adds: “It’s a real nightmare. He will never be able to forgive himself for what happened and that’s why his days of acting came to an end.”

Another Radar Online contact close to Baldwin said, “After this accident, filmmaking becomes completely meaningless. His life will completely change from now on. Social justice and activism have always been very important to Alec, I wouldn’t be surprised if he starts dedicating himself only to that from now on.”

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins with Alec Baldwin, Jensen Ackles and two other actors on Rust’s set (Photo: Instagram)

Production of Western ‘Rust’ remains unreturned after the tragedy involving Baldwin that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins and an injury to director Joel Souza. The incident is still being investigated by authorities in the city of Santa Fe, in the state of New Mexico, where the film was being shot.

The main focus of the investigations is on the actions of the film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who delivered the loaded gun to the project’s assistant director and who later passed it on to Baldwin. The assistant director would have assured the actor that this was a “cold weapon”, an expression used to say that it was unloaded.

The photo erased by actor Alec Baldwin after the accident that resulted in the death of Western director of photography Rust (Photo: Instagram)

A few hours after the accident on set, Baldwin posted a statement on his social networks regretting the accident and expressing his solidarity with Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son.

Baldwin wrote in his posts: “There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, an extremely admired wife, mother and colleague. I am cooperating with police investigations to understand how this tragedy occurred and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”