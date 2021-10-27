Alec Baldwin’s Film Insurer May Not Pay Dead Director’s Family If It’s Confirmed Production Negligence – Monet

+



Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

The lawsuit filed by the family of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who will most likely bring a manslaughter charge for her death on the set of the film ‘Rust’, is taken for granted. The production has an insurance policy limited to $6 million (about 33.4 million reais) to cover incidents involving injuries and deaths, revealed the website TMZ.

Last photo with Halyna Hutchins on Rust’s set (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

The insurance policy issued by Front Row Insurance Brokers obtained by the site reveals that general liability coverage is limited to $1 million per occurrence. There is also a commercial umbrella policy – which is a supplement to general liability coverage – for an additional $5 million.

Rust film crew at Bonanza Creek Ranch (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The $1 million cost is the minimum for a film to be shot in the state of New Mexico, as evidenced by the production company’s request for a license to shoot the film there. From then on, supplementary insurance was contracted, something common in the entertainment industry, but which is not mentioned in the license.

Photo from the set of the film Rust shared by actor Jensen Ackles (Photo: instagram reproduction)

As high as the amount may seem, it ends up meeting Halyna’s artistic potential. At 42, the professional was a rising star with decades of projects and work ahead. Add to the account the immaterial loss of a mother and wife, and the irreparable loss suffered by their family. In addition to this tragic element, there is also the case of director Joel Souza, who was also shot and wounded in the incident, and will probably also file a lawsuit, but for personal injury. In this case, the amount would be divided between the family and the principal.

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins; and actor Alec Baldwin (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

But in the courts, the numbers could rise, as New Mexico law provides extra damages to punish cases involving recklessness or rampant misconduct. And the initial information indicates that, at least, there was serious negligence on the set of the film, as a real weapon was used, the revolver fired an ammunition with projectile and the professionals should have left the area of ​​the scene, which did not happen. In addition, the gun did not get proper inspection before being handed over to Alec Baldwin, even after it was used by members of the production to use it for target practice – with real bullets – hours before filming on set.

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins (Photo: Instagram)

All these aggravating factors, if proven, may cancel the policy, if it is provided in the contract that violations of agreed requirements may allow the company to deny payment of coverage. It is possible that it was established, as it was a production whose plot obligatorily required the presence of weapons on stage, that the insurance company vetoed the use of real weapons on the set.

