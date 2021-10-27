Alec Baldwin’s Wife Breaks Silence Over Tragedy

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin finally broke the silence and gave a statement mourning the death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography for the film Rust, after her tragic death on set.

“My heart goes out to Halyna, her husband and her son. With your family and your loved ones. And with my Alec (…) We said that ‘there are no words’ because it is impossible to express the shock and pain of such a tragic accident. Sadness. Loss. Support,” wrote 37-year-old Hilaria in an Instagram post on Monday, October 25th.

The yoga instructor’s comment came days after sad news that 63-year-old Alec fired a scenographic gun, killing Hutchins and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.

The actor’s entire family has shown their support and solidarity with Halyna’s family.

A source told In Touch magazine that Alec Baldwin has pledged to support the family in everything, and feels his ‘heart broken’ by this tragedy.

RESEARCH CONTINUES

Assistant director Dave Halls, who was the one who handed the gun loaded with a real bullet to Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Rust, who accidentally killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured filmmaker Joel Souza, is being investigated by authorities.

According to court documents, the man claims he did not know the gun contained live ammunition. He handed the pistol to Baldwin and told the actor it was safe to shoot it.

However, new allegations and details are emerging about David Halls, including a 2019 complaint against him, who was fired from production company Blumhouse Television that year, and has not been re-hired by anyone during that time.

Although the producer didn’t say why it fired him in 2019, a source revealed to Deadline that Halls was accused at the time, by members of the team from the series Pure and Culture Shock, where he worked, of being an ‘aggressive and intimidating’ person.

“A complaint focused on his personal behavior was registered for lack of respect for space on the part of teammates and other co-workers. Halls was described as ‘very aggressive and intimidating’ on set by a source close to the production.”

There have also been complaints of security issues in the Pure series, though they weren’t directly related to Halls.

“All complaints the studio received about security issues were dealt with immediately at that time,” added a Blumhouse spokesperson, without giving further details.

