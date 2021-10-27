Alerj approves removal of outdoor masks in the state of Rio

The Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) approved today (26) the project that releases the use of masks, outdoors, throughout the state. The decision will be forwarded to the State Department of Health, which will decide the best time for flexibility. It will still be up to each municipality to make the final decision, as the most restrictive parameter is always valid, according to the proposal.

Deputies approved the amendment of Law 8859, from June last year, which requires the use of respiratory masks as a way to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

To ensure flexibility in the use of masks, some parameters should be considered: social distancing; open and closed environment; percentage of population vaccination; conducting test events; other relevant scientific criteria.

The president of Alerj, Deputy André Ceciliano (PT), said that the House was not going against science, as the final decision will be up to technicians from the State Department of Health.

“We are not going against science. We’re sending it to the State Department of Health. It’s about time. But let’s keep it indoors. We believe in science and science will decide. Politics will not intervene. The time has come for us to start thinking about flexibilization”, said Ceciliano.

The government leader, Deputy Márcio Pacheco (PSC), defended the bill in its entirety and asked for the rejection of amendments that called for an increase in the percentage of vaccinated people to release the masks. “It’s impossible 80% of the population [vacinada], as we would not have 80% in the vaccination calendar. I ask for a vote against the amendment. All parameters were established by science,” said Pacheco.

Deputy Luiz Paulo (Citizenship) considered it premature to remove masks outdoors, with an index of only 65% ​​in the capital. “The population under 12 years old cannot be vaccinated. It represents 17% of the Brazilian population. In our state, it’s 15%. 85% of the population remained. Let’s say 5% has not been vaccinated. From 65% to 80%, 15% remained. What does it mean to wait another 30 days, to see if the epidemic becomes an endemic?”, asked Luiz Paulo.

For deputy Waldeck Carneiro (PT), the world examples of countries that are returning to demand the use of masks show that it is still necessary to maintain the use of equipment on the streets, in order not to cause a spike in covid-19 in the state. “They are going back to wearing a mask, which reveals that they made a premature, hasty move. It’s an inopportune project. This is not the time to take off the masks. We use them to protect ourselves and to protect others,” said Waldeck.

The matter is still under consideration by Governor Cláudio Castro, to then be sanctioned, entirely or with vetoes, and following publication in the State Official Gazette.

Article updated at 8:14 pm to add information