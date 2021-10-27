Alerj overwhelmingly approves the flexibility of the use of masks in Rio de Janeiro

As expected, the approval of the bill that makes the use of masks in the state more flexible came with a large majority on Tuesday (26). With the approval by Alerj, the state has to define the parameters and it is up to the 92 municipalities to join or not. The proposal will be sent to Governor Cláudio Castro, who has a period of up to 15 days to sanction or veto the text.

The project by the president of the house, André Ceciliano (PT), was approved in a symbolic vote and modifies the law of June last year that made the use of masks mandatory during the Covid-19 pandemic period, with fines in case of non-compliance of the rule.

Ten state deputies were against the proposal. Luiz Paulo (Citizenship), Flavio Serafini (PSOL), Rubens Bomtempo (PSB), Waldeck Carneiro (PT), Renata Souza (PSOL), Carlos Minc (PSB), Eliomar Coelho (PSOL), nurse Rejane (PC do B), Dani Monteiro (PSOL) and Mônica Francisco (PSOL).

During the session, a highlight was voted for the proposal to be valid only with vaccination coverage from 80%.

The attempt was rejected by 48 to 13.

This Wednesday (27), the municipality of Rio should publish in an official daily the flexibility of the use of masks in open places. On Monday (25), the capital reached 65% of Cariocas fully vaccinated.