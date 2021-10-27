Allan Aal values ​​CRB’s tie with Coritiba and repeats: “We’ll get access” | crb

Coach Allan Aal has been repeating the speech at the latest CRB press conferences. Optimistic, he always talks about access, even in the face of a string of bad results in Serie B.

This Tuesday, the team drew 1-1 with leader Coritiba, at Rei Pelé, and reached five games without a win in the championship. The result didn’t shake the coach, on the contrary. After the game, he analyzed the performance of the CRB, he saw the good side of the match and valued the conquered point.

– We will be able to further detail the importance of these points that the team sought, even not being happy with the score, because the CRB has always sought victory. It is to value the result against a team that is the leader of the championship and also for the performance.

The coach emphasized that scoring is important to stay close to the front pack.

– But I believe that the important thing is to always be scoring. It’s away from home, at home, obviously we played and will always play looking for the three points, today it got out of hand a little, but I believe that scoring is always important.

In Serie B, Galo hasn’t won at home for eight games. Allan spoke about how the players’ emotional side works for the decisive straight of Serie B.

– I think the important thing is to see that, regardless of the victory I deserved today, we keep fighting for access. And I’m convinced that, given the performance we had today, the team will fight and get this access. So our emotional has to be on the rise. We are fighting for something big, we are not fighting to get out of the relegation zone or not interested in the championship, as some teams already are. Our emotional has to come this way.

The coach emphasized that CRB was better in the match against the championship leader.

– Obviously, we sought the victory, deserved the victory, played a football forward, involving the opponent… We cornered Coritiba, scored the goal, wasted some opportunities and, if there was a team that deserved the victory, it was the CRB.

Asked what was missing for the team to make better use of opportunities, the coach replied:

– It lacked a little more tranquility, whimsy in that last pass, in the submission… We cornered Coritiba, which is not normal for Coritiba to withdraw, and we got involved more by merit of the team than by their game proposal… Every time Coritiba tried to leave the game, we managed to create even more volume, so we lacked a little peace of mind to transform the created opportunities into goals.

Allan Aal admitted that there was a CRB failure in Coritiba’s goal.

– We took the goal in a move that we knew was typical of them, a cross on the side of the field and, in our indecision in reducing the origin of this cross, it ended up originating the goal. But I say again: based on the performance we had here, I believe and we will go up, we will fight until the end. It’s something that we won’t give up, it’s something to the merit of everyone who’s working.