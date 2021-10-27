Alphabet beats estimates and has record earnings driven by Google ads – 10/26/2021 – Market

Alphabet dropped Wall Street’s third-quarter profit expectations thanks to stronger-than-expected ad sales, though Google’s parent company fell short of revenue expectations at its cloud-computing division, Google Cloud.

Revenue reached $65.1 billion (R$363.2 billion), an increase of 41% year-on-year and above consensus analyst estimates of $63.3 billion (R$353.2 billion) .

Net income for the period from July to September was almost 70% higher than in the previous year, US$ 18.9 billion (R$ 105.45 billion), surpassing the estimates of US$ 15.8 billion (R$ 88, 2 billion). Earnings per share were US$27.99 (R$156.16).

Google’s advertising revenue has apparently benefited from the rebound in search traffic, which analysts attributed in part to increased interest in travel after the pandemic.

The company’s robust advertising business — which is partially shielded from Apple’s recent moves to limit data collection due to its own vast collection of personal data — posted revenue of $53.1 billion. ). Within that, YouTube’s advertising revenue reached $7.2 billion (R$40.2 billion), an increase of more than 40% over the same period last year.

However, the company’s cloud division fell short of expectations. Google Cloud, which trails Amazon and Microsoft in market share, boosted revenue by 45% to $4.99 billion (R$27.8 billion), slightly below estimates of $5.2 billion (R$29 billion).

Alphabet’s total costs increased 26% to $44.1 billion (R$246.1 billion) in the quarter and the company’s workforce exceeded 150,000 employees.

Alphabet’s share price has fallen 2% in initial trading after trading, having risen more than 60% since the start of the year. This performance was the best in the “FAANG” stock group, of which the company is a member along with Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Netflix.

(With Reuters)

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves