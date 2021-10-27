‘Always nervous’ · TV News

Tamar (Juliana Xavier) will expose Er (Tiago Marques)’s aggressions against Judá (Thiago Rodrigues) in Genesis. The man will be shocked to see his daughter-in-law’s face with marks and will question what happened to her. “He hits me whenever he gets nervous,” will admit the young woman in the Bible soap opera on Record.

Tamar is abused by her first husband since her wedding night, and the aggressions will get even worse from next Monday’s chapter (1st). Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) will burst into tears at the sight of her firstborn’s atrocity. “You are as close to a mother as I have. So help me, please,” the victim will ask.

Later, Judah will notice that her daughter-in-law is covered in bruises. “Tamar is hurt,” he’ll yell at Muriel. The wife of the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) will say that their son is responsible. “Now tell me what’s going on. What did Er do to you?” the pastor will ask.

“He hits me… whenever he gets nervous,” she will reveal. “I do everything to please and not irritate him. Trust me, but it’s no use”, will add the girl, bursting into tears in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

