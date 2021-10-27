Americanas to reinforce deliveries in up to 30 minutes and open an office in China | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Americanas to open new distribution centers for ultra-fast deliveries

Focus on ultra-fast delivery of convenience products such as food, beverage and hygiene in up to 30 minutes, three new distribution centers by December and a second office in China are some of the strategies that Americanas SA has adopted for year-end sales, which start with the Black Friday season.

The fight in retail, now, is for the product to reach the customer’s house in hours and no longer in days. This is also the strategy of retailers like Magalu and Amazon.

This year, the company is going to deliver, through partners, larger products, such as televisions and refrigerators, to the favelas it serves in Rio and São Paulo. And it wants to close the year with 200 of the 2,300 stores already in new formats that integrate online and physical sales.

The actions summarize the tactics that the company has been designing since it merged the operations of B2W (the online platform) and Lojas Americanas, in June, and are a preview of the company’s plans for next year.

In his first interview since the group’s merger, the Investor Relations Director at Americanas SA, Raoni Lapagesse, reinforces that the priority now is faster and faster deliveries, especially those focused on convenience items.

The competition for the last mile, jargon used in retail for the last step in the process of delivering a merchandise, will now take place in a matter of minutes. Competition in the online sales segment gained momentum in the pandemic, when Brazilians incorporated internet shopping into their daily lives.

As part of this strategy, Americanas SA acquired the Espírito Santo start-up Shipp, which delivers food and convenience in up to half an hour. Today, 15% of Americanas SA deliveries are made within three hours and more than half in less than 24 hours.

“We have aggressive goals. Some items, such as beverages and food, have to be delivered in less than an hour. We want to grow this model a lot”, says the Executive.

Also towards the end of the year, the company will start delivering larger products, such as refrigerators, stoves and televisions in the favelas it serves today: Rocinha and Vila Cruzeiro, in Rio, and Paraisópolis, Heliópolis and Cidade Júlia, in São Paulo. The final delivery step is made by 150 couriers. They live in the communities, through a partnership with the logistics start-up Favela Brasil Xpress and the NGO G10 Favelas.

China office

To make the operation of this logistics network sustainable, the company opened two distribution centers (DCs) in the first half, in Rio and Minas Gerais. In October, one was opened in Curitiba (PR). By the end of the year, there are plans for one in Bahia and another in Pará.

Lapagesse explains that the centers are essential to reduce freight costs and speed up deliveries. The company’s study shows that 80% of customers who buy online are an average of five kilometers away from a physical unit.

Another strategy that the company is adopting is that the stores also serve as mini distribution centers. They serve as the basis for picking up online purchase orders from the company. Of the 2,300 stores, by the end of the year, 200 should be operating under this model.

“The store starts having a role not only for sale. This gained relevance in the pandemic. If you stock it in the store close to the customer, you reduce the freight cost by half”, highlights the businessman.

Americanas SA is going to open a second office in China, this time in the city of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, by the end of the year to increase the import of products.