Americans discover that Ford was preparing Troller with a Ranger Raptor engine

Keeping an eye on details lost in the vastness of the internet, fans of anything are useful friends of journalists. This time, thanks to Mustang fanatics, a Brazilian former Ford engineer ended up confirming that the next generation of the sports car will have versions with a V8 engine accompanied by an electric motor, keeping the performance proposal very different from the Mach-E.

Subscribe to Quatro Rodas for only R$ 12.90

Like good Mustang fans, however, forum members Mustang7G they barely paid attention to other information unintentionally revealed by the Brazilian, who worked on the project of a new Troller T4, with a 2.0 engine from Ranger Raptor.

Subscribe to the QUATRO RODAS newsletters and stay well informed about the automotive world with what you like and need to know the most. register here to receive our newsletter Registration successfully Complete! You will receive our newsletter every Thursday morning.

The buzz started when the Automotive News quoted secret sources from the manufacturer to report the arrival of a new generation Mustang as early as next year. The new line, code S650, will stand out for its all-wheel drive and will be sold along with the current model until 2028, informed the American website.

In search of more information, Mustang7G members started an internet scan and ended up finding, through the Brazilian, more than they imagined. A former Ford engineer, the man reported on his LinkedIn resume that he was part of the development of the hybrid Mustang, in two versions.

Continues after advertising

The most interesting is scheduled for 2023, with a V8 engine — probably the same as the Mach 1 — and an electric one forming a completely different set from the Mustang Mach-E. There are also plans for a hybrid Mustang with a 2.3 engine. The information was verified by QUATRO RODAS, and there is no incongruity either in terms of dates or in acronyms and other checked data.

Troller Raptor?

What draws the most attention, however, is the revelation that Troller studied launching a new version of the T4, with a 2.0 twin-turbo diesel engine. Thus, the Brazilian jeep would use the same power train as the average sports pickup, with 213 hp and 51.0 kgfm.

The Troller would maintain 4×4 traction and would probably come with a ten-speed automatic transmission that, as it is also used in the Mustang Mach 1, would be the professional’s link in question to both projects. Sources heard by the report confirmed the existence of the work, which, according to the engineer, would reach stores this year with the Troller T4 2022.

This project would also include the exchange of the T4 platform, which is currently owned by Ranger, for the new generation architecture.

The product development specialist abandoned the development of novelties at the end of last year, at the same time that, according to a survey, the choice to close Ford’s factories in Brazil was taken.

Since then, the Mustang project has gained momentum and continues to advance. Troller, on the other hand, dropped its doors but without Ford giving up its commercial rights. That said, will the Ranger Raptor-powered T4 ever get off the ground?

Can’t go to the bank to buy, but don’t want to miss the exclusive Quatro Rodas content? Click here and get digital access