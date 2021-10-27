Amidst the controversy with his mother, Zé Vaqueiro declares himself to his wife – Entertainment

Zé Vaqueiro, 22, used his Instagram profile this Tuesday night (26), to declare himself to his wife Ingra Soares, 31, for their wedding ceremony, which took place last Monday (25) . The publication takes place after the artist’s mother saying she wasn’t invited to the celebration, which generated criticisms of the singer.

“I dreamed, fought, believed and had great faith that God from above was always keeping me and getting rid of everything that is bad. I gave up many things, made the right choices and one of them was choosing you @lngra_ to share my life, my moments and raising a family by your side. We want everything to be perfect, but a fairy tale only exists in drawings as a child. We have to live life, go through the difficulties, face the cycles that life gives us and always in the end look to the side and know that that person will be there, with eyes shining, looking at you and not leaving you alone, in joy and sadness, in health in sickness, in wealth and poverty,” he began.

Then the artist said that the wedding was a dream come true. “We’ve been through a lot so far and we’ll go through a lot more, but until the last day of my life I’ll love you with all my strength! Yesterday I made another dream come true and God proved me again, as in many other times, How wonderful He is, how gigantic His mercy is! The word that will always sum up everything in my life is: Gratitude! It will never be enough to thank God for everything, for no leaf falls from a tree if He does not allow it! It was all Beautiful!”, he completed

Despite the controversy over not having invited his mother, Nara de Sá Marcolino, to the wedding, Zé Vaqueiro avoided commenting on the situation.. However, it is worth remembering that she told herself that she learned of the event through a live video stream and that if she had been invited, she would have gone.

Watch the video: Zé Vaqueiro gets emotional when he meets his mother again