Amidst the suspicion of ‘dehydration’, ALMG extends Cemig’s CPI until 2022 – Policy

This Tuesday (10/26), Minas Gerais state deputies approved the extension of the deadline for completing the work of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), which is investigating the management of the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig). The members of the committee were given another 60 days to expand the calculation. The activities, scheduled to end in November this year, may be extended to February 2022, if necessary. The extension of the CPI was defined during the plenary meeting. Earlier, during the committee’s session, the members of the group agreed to send an official letter requesting more time to prepare the final report. The first meeting of lawmakers investigating the state energy company took place in August this year. In the Assembly of Mines, the boards of inquiry can function for three months; It is possible to lengthen them for another two months. The days of parliamentary recess, exercised in January, are not included in the calculation.

The deputies examine several contracts without a bidding process signed by Cemig. The sale of the company’s subsidiaries, such as the carioca Light and Renova, which operates in the renewable energy sector, is also in the sights.

On this Tuesday, the former president of Light, Luis Paroli Santos, gave testimony. The executive left the company in April 2019, but criticized the sale of Cemig’s indirect stake in Renova. The shares, controlled by Light, were traded in October of that year, for R$1, symbolic value. Then, in February of this year, it was Light’s turn to be sold.



The scope of the CPI also has the analysis of agreements signed with contractors, calls to provide services in sectors such as the aerial energy distribution network. The extension of the investigation was requested by the commission’s rapporteur, Svio Souza Cruz (MDB). Its sub-rapporteurs, Beatriz Cerqueira (PT) and Professor Cleiton (PSB), subscribed to the request. The application was also signed by Hely Tarqnio, another member of the CPI.

“We will continue the work until February 21, 2022, with more time to listen to important figures that make up our investigation. We are going to save Cemig,” stated Cleiton.

The session of this third of Cemig’s CPI was marked by the disclosure of an internal presentation of the company, made in 2019. The document shows seven alternatives to stop the financial problems of Renova, which Cemig controlled through Light, which held 17.7. % of shareholding.

Renova has great potential in the generation of wind energy. At the time, solutions were discussed such as the sale of facilities, attracting foreign investors, the public sale of shares and judicial reorganization – which was later declared. Despite the debate, about two years ago, the hammer was hit and the sale of the slice indirectly controlled by Cemig for R$ 1 ended up taking place.

“I had already left Light at the time of the sale, but I always understood that the sale of Renova for this amount was not the best option,” Paroli told the deputies. According to him, Cemig itself had the right to purchase the shares at the symbolic value.

For the sale of Renova to be carried out, Light’s board of directors was required. In the list of notables of the Rio de Janeiro company, there were people nominated by Cemig, such as the then president of the mining company, Cledorvino Belini.

Last week, Belini deposed CPI and said he resigned his seat on the Light board because he felt uncomfortable with the operation. “It was clear to us that he, an experienced executive in the market, preferred to withdraw from the board rather than be held responsible in the future,” recalled Cssio Soares (PSD), chairman of the commission.

As the State of Minas has already shown, the CPI received information that Cemig had been informed of an offer of R$480 million for approximately 17% of Renova. The proposal would date from four months before the sale for R$1. The state-owned Minas Gerais company, in turn, claims not to have carried out an operation involving Renova – precisely because the shares are legally owned by Light.





See the company’s positioning below.





After Renova, Light was also sold



In February of this year, just over a year after selling its shares in Renova, Light was also negotiated by Cemig. The state-owned company controlled by the government of Romeu Zema (Novo) earned R$ 1.37 billion with the transaction. Deputies try to understand whether sales are part of a Cemig “dehydration” strategy. The privatization of the government’s flagship company since the election campaign.

“The problem with this government is that the state cannot make a profit, otherwise it interferes with the governor’s plans. The Light was sold simply because it made a profit,” fired Svio Souza Cruz.

The version was contested by the ruling Z Guilherme, from PP. “Cemig is 100% focused on better serving its clients from Minas Gerais. Light was a terrible deal made by Cemig, which bought the shares at R$99. The company’s current management received this pineapple and had the courage to get rid of it” .

Cemig’s explanations on the sale of assets



“Cemig clarifies that it did not make any sale of its interest in Renova. The sale of its interest in Renova was carried out by Light, the energy distribution company in Rio de Janeiro in which Cemig had an interest until January 2021. for Light, Cemig had three of the nine representatives on Light’s Board of Directors (CA), including Mr. Cledorvino Belini, who, in compliance with good governance practices, abstained from voting after declaring themselves impeded by a conflict of interest. This is because, after voting on Light’s Board of Directors, any preemptive right of Cemig would have to be voted on Cemig’s Board of Directors.This reason was exposed and documented at a meeting at Light.



Cemig also clarifies that between July 2019 and January 2021 it sold its entire stake in Light at B3, through public offerings registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). With the departure of Light, Cemig generated BRL 4.4 billion in revenue, an amount that includes BRL 1.6 billion in capital contributions that the company would have to make to maintain its stake in Light, that is, amounts that would be invested in energy distribution in Rio de Janeiro. With the sale, the entire amount can be used for investments in Minas Gerais. Cemig also informs that Light’s shares were sold at prices of R$18.75 and R$20.00 and that the current price is around R$11.”