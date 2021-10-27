Among those hospitalized by Covid, 90% did not take two doses of the vaccine

Nine out of ten patients hospitalized by Covid-19 failed to take the two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, according to a survey by the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas.

The study was based on 1,172 patients admitted to the Emílio Ribas hospital, in São Paulo, a reference in the care of infectious diseases, including Covid-19. Of these, 1,034 had not completed the vaccination schedule and 138 were fully immunized.

The data presented by Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Emílio Ribas also pointed out that of the 1,172 cases identified in the survey, 274 evolved to death. Of these, 237 had not received any dose of the vaccine, 21 only the first dose and 16 had received both doses.

“This shows what we have been saying since the beginning: the role of the vaccine is to protect people. We don’t get all of them, but the maximum amount of protection, in the maximum number of individuals”, said Suleiman.

The high incidence of hospitalizations and deaths among people who did not take both doses compared to those who completed the vaccination schedule reinforces the evidence found in other published research on the effectiveness of vaccination in reducing the number of symptomatic cases and deaths.

All vaccines approved for use in Brazil have proven effective in clinical trials and are showing high effectiveness in the real world, especially in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

The Ministry of Health’s National Immunization Program has vaccines against Covid-19 Coronavac (Sinovac/Butantan), AstraZeneca/Fiocruz, ComiRNAty (Pfizer/BioNtech) and Janssen.

A large study of Coronavac and AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccines against Covid-19 in Brazil showed that immunizing agents have effectiveness rates above 70% and 80%, respectively, in preventing severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease. .

A study on the effectiveness of vaccines carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), with data collected between January 17 and July 19, 2021, reinforced that the CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 prevented serious cases and deaths caused by the disease in Brazil.

The study produced an analysis of the effectiveness of the immunization plan as a whole, including the three vaccines. In this case, the effectiveness of complete vaccine schemes against deaths was 51.4% in the elderly over 80 years, 71.8% in the age group 60 to 79 years, and 84.5% for the population aged 40 to 59 years. These percentages dropped to 35.9%, 61% and 73.6% in effectiveness against severe cases.

Janssen’s single-dose vaccine prevented the average hospitalization of 66% of people, with 71% of cases being the Delta variant and 67% the Beta variant. The percentage of protection against deaths was between 91% and 95%, according to an efficacy study. There are still no data on the effectiveness of the immunizing agent in Brazil.

Importance of booster dose

To avoid hospitalizations and deaths by Covid, the elderly and health professionals, the first vaccinated in the country, and who have already taken the two doses, must take the booster dose to enhance immunity against Covid-19, guides the infectologist.

“It is essential that people come to health systems to receive these immunizing agents, which includes the booster dose in individuals eligible for this approach.”

The booster dose is essential because of the threat of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the phenomenon of immunosenescence, which makes the body of older people not react so well to immunizers, and the natural fall in protection against Covid -19 detected in all vaccines after six months.

“Pay the utmost attention to health authorities, observe the eligibility criteria and seek immunization”, guides Suleiman.