An old desire, Edu Dracena demanded carte blanche to accept an invitation from Santos

Edu Dracena demanded carte blanche to leave Palmeiras and accept Santos’ invitation to be the new soccer executive.

Concerned with Peixe’s bad moment, the Management Committee understood that this “shock” would be important for the cast and agreed to bring Edu, in fact, as head of the department. The board had already probed the former defender, without success, at the beginning of the year.

Edu Dracena will report to President Andres Rueda and other members of the Management Committee, but he asked for freedom to make the main decisions. And the answer was yes.

To accept leaving the position of special advisor for Palmeiras on the eve of the Libertadores final, Edu was motivated by this carte blanche and the promise of peace to work. There was the fear that the same thing would happen to Renato, another fish idol, and who had little decision in the administration of José Carlos Peres.

Edu Dracena was a Santos athlete between 2009 and 2015, when he terminated his contract due to salary delays and joined Corinthians. He played 230 matches, with 17 goals scored, and was champion six times: three championships in São Paulo (2010/2011/2012), one in the Copa do Brasil (2010), one in the Copa Libertadores da América (2011) and one in the Recopa Sul -American (2012). Santos occupies the 17th place of Brasileirão, with 29 points, and can leave the Z-4 ​​if they win or draw with Fluminense this Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, in a postponed game of the 23rd round. Dracena must be in the stadium.

