Ana Maria Braga has health status revealed by Globo and substitute gives a message

Ana Maria Braga had the health status updated by the Globe this Tuesday (26). The presenter sent a message to the More you and guaranteed to be fine.

During the morning, Talitha Morete said that the program owner is recovering well. She is replacing the veteran in the presentation of Mais Você alongside Fabrício Battaglini – both are reporters for the attraction.

“Ana Maria is recovering, the good news is that she is fine. And she sent a message. She wrote: I’m turning 10. That’s good, Ana!”, said the substitute presenter.

Talitha was optimistic and said that the Mais Você team is waiting for Ana Maria’s return. “We are here waiting for you. One kiss, we’re all missing you so much. Come back soon!”, she concluded.

At the age of 72, Ana Maria had returned to Globo’s morning on the 18th, after spending a few days off. At the time, she celebrated 22 years of the program.

Ana Maria Braga and the return to Mais Você

Ana Maria still doesn’t have an exact day to return to Mais Você, but there is a forecast that she will return next week. The presenter had to leave Globo’s morning command after suffering an accident at home and end up in the hospital.

The veteran had a fall at her house last Sunday morning (24) and had to be admitted to a hospital in São Paulo, where she lives. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Vivi De Marco, director of Mais Você, told how the accident happened.

“She woke up yesterday and went down to the kitchen, where she slipped and fell. She hit her head hard, and so the children went right away with her for a CT scan. Dr. Buzaid [médico] he went to see her at the end of the day and saw that the pressure was low, so she is there under observation and taking the necessary medications”, reported.

Vivi said that Ana Maria has a sore body, but stated that she is in good health and recovering. The possibility is that the veteran will come back to the command of Mais Você next week.

Asked about Ana Maria’s return forecast, the director said that she intends to keep her away from the program this week. “Let’s see if we can hold it at home this week“, said the boss of the Globo attraction.