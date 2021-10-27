Ana Vilela emotionally reveals the problems that ‘Trem Bala’ brought her

Ana Vilela songwriter “Bullet train” gave an emotional interview to one of the biggest portals in Brazil on Tuesday 26th. Check out all the details now on Prime Diary and many other news in our notebook of training.

Remember that the music “Bullet train” it went viral on social networks and the success was a huge hit all over Brazil. However, not everything was a flower for Ana Vilela, as the singer had a hard time facing the attacks of haters because of intolerance.

Singer and songwriter Ana Vilela said emotionally that she thought about giving up her career because of the attacks of hatred towards music. “I had a panic attack,” explained Ana, revealing that she was also diagnosed with depression and anxiety. Finally, he spoke of the great challenges of sudden fame after his music broke out all over Brazil.

Also read: Hariany: ex-BBB scares fans with bloody makeup

Ana Vilela says that most of the attacks she receives are from men

Namely, the singer claimed that she suffered a lot when she reached sudden fame. Furthermore, he revealed that the attacks he receives are the vast majority of men who, in order to attack music, end up calling me a dyke, attacking their sexuality and calling me fat.

You might like: Farm 13: ‘I’ve already made love in the building’s Dumpster’ reveals a participant

Vilela also affirms that women do not attack the singer with criticism of the person per se. “Most of the attacks I get are done by men. When trying to criticize the music, they make nasty comments about my sexuality, call me a dyke, say I’m fat; women don’t usually criticize Ana herself.” lamented the singer.

Furthermore, Bullet Train was the biggest success of Ana Vilela, the official music video surpassed 210 million views. Also, the song was re-recorded by Luan Santana together with the songwriter and was also a great success.

Also check out: Tati Zaqui: funkeira’s opening legs raises Internet users’ temperature