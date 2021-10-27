Anatel finds 9,800 ‘pirate’ handsets in Free Market centers – 10/26/2021

An inspection action in the storage and distribution centers of the sales platform online Mercado Livre found, over the last week, 9,800 irregular telecommunications products, at an estimated value of R$ 1.2 million.

When purchasing a non-approved product, the consumer does not have the guarantee of technical assistance in case of defect, nor the guarantee that that equipment will not cause a domestic accident.

This was Anatel’s first on-site inspection (Agency Telecomunicações) in distribution centers of online retail networks, known as marketplaces. The operation took place in conjunction with the Internal Revenue Service.

By means of a note, Mercado Livre informed that it collaborated with investigations conducted by Anatel with some sellers who use its marketplace. According to the company, the volume seized by the agency represents 0.07% of the approximate total of products available in the visited distribution centers.

“Although it is not responsible for the content generated by third parties — as provided for in the Marco Civil da Internet and the consolidated jurisprudence of the Superior Court of Justice for intermediation platforms — the company invests in technology, specialized teams and programs for the protection of intellectual property to eliminate irregular advertisements and notify sellers in disagreement with its Terms of Conditions and Use and with the current legislation”, highlighted the company.

what was found

There were more than 80 categories of irregular devices (that is, without Anatel approval), such as cell phone chargers, batteries, TV boxes, headphones, smart watches, wireless cameras, wireless routers and microphones.

The denunciation of the sale of products not legalized on the online platform to Anatel came from manufacturers and sellers of telecommunications equipment at meetings of the National Council for Combating Piracy, an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice.

From this, the Agency intensified the process of monitoring and controlling the sale of these products.

Anatel agents visited seven storage and distribution centers in São Paulo and in five other cities in the state: Barueri, Cajamar, Campinas, Guarulhos and Louveira.

The work involved the participation of 25 inspection agents from the Agency, four teams from the Federal Revenue, in addition to the support of the Specialized Federal Attorney with Anatel (PFE-Anatel) and employees of the Agency’s Superintendence of Granting and Provisioning Resources (SOR) , according to information in the agency’s statement.

Why homologate?

Any telecommunications product such as cell phones, routers, drones, smart tv boxes, fitness watches and bracelets, smart televisions and many other devices connected to the internet must be approved by Anatel to be sold in Brazil.

Those that are not approved fall into the category of pirated or irregular products. In the Agency’s certification process, possible project irregularities, risks of heating, explosion, radiation or interference with other communication signals are analyzed.

The product is submitted to technical evaluations in laboratories throughout Brazil to grant the manufacturer (or not) the agency seal.

Therefore, when buying a product, be aware of the existence of an approval code — these codes can be verified on the Anatel Portal.

If the consumer purchases an irregular product, it is recommended that they return or exchange the item with the seller. If this is not successful, you can contact the consumer protection agencies and file a complaint with Anatel’s service channels.

Combating piracy

Last week’s inspection activity is part of Anatel’s Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP). In 2021, the Agency’s actions removed 2 million irregular products from the market.

“Companies such as Mercado Livre bring citizens a feeling of regularity in relation to the products sold on their platforms and it is important that this trust placed in the company by users of telecommunications products is confirmed in practice”, said Anatel’s Superintendent of Inspection, Wilson Diniz Wellisch, in a press release.

*With information published on 10/18/2021.