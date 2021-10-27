Angelina Jolie talks about her relationship with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie discussed her relationship with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie is currently doing a series of press interviews to release her next Marvel movie, Eternals, and while chatting with E!’s Daily Pop, the actress dodged a question about her friendship with The Weeknd. “I have to know because Angelina, your kids are at an age where they have opinions,” asked presenter Justin Sylvester. “So I have to know. Were they more excited about you being on the Eternals or being friends with The Weeknd?”

“They’re very excited about this movie, if that’s what you’re asking,” replied Jolie. “They are very excited about this movie.” This question was prompted by rumors that Jolie and The Weeknd are dating after they were seen together a few times. Photos of the two together have fueled speculation that they may be romantically involved.

According to the Daily Mail, the two arrived separately and spent nearly three hours at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica that night. They were later seen leaving the restaurant together and reportedly getting into a black SUV that was waiting for them together.

While it’s not impossible that it could have been a date (both Jolie and The Weeknd are single), it was more likely a business meeting, based on what one source told Page Six.

“They clearly weren’t trying to hide the date,” a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. “He’s definitely focused on getting into the movie world. He has the new HBO series he’s starring.”

At the last meeting they had, the stars ended their meal and went together to the singer’s mansion. Fans of the artists are intrigued to find out about the true union that so far is just dating.

Check out the interview on Twitter:

Angelina Jolie answers to a question about The Weekndpic.twitter.com/xQa2CS2aj5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 25, 2021