Apple M1 Max GPU beats AMD Radeon Pro W6900X in Affinity Photo benchmark

Apple’s SoC outperforms AMD’s desktop GPU

The new ones Apple SoCs, M1 Pro and M1 Max, have already shown promising results. The star, for obvious reasons, is the best chip. now he appears surpassing one of AMD’s newest accelerator GPUs aimed at professional workloads, the Radeon Pro W6900X. The test was done on Affinity Photo and disclosed by the tool’s developer.

Andy Somerfield, developer of Affinity Photo, shows that the M1 Max chip, which relies on 32 GPU cores, outperforms Radeon Pro W6900X in some respects a video card for $6,000 desktop with 300W TDP. Somerfield says he has been optimizing the tool since Apple announced the SoC M1.

The developer says his program runs better on a GPU with high computational performance and bandwidth. AMD’s GPU was the one who had the best result in the Affinity Photo benchmark. she has 32GB GDDR6 with 512GB/s bandwidth. M1 Max graphics cores deliver 400 GB/s.

The 112GB/s difference is something you can’t ignore and the M1 Max still manages to outperform the Radeon Pro W6900X. In the “Raster” test, Apple’s high-end SoC succeeds 32,891 points, while AMD’s GPU achieves 32,580. The difference isn’t much and Andy Somerfield says that Apple’s solution doesn’t stand out all the time compared to AMD’s GPU.



while the 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M1 Max costs R$ 45,499.00, the Radeon Pro W6900X, with the mandatory Apple module, sells for R$ 75,000, not to mention that you still need an Apple computer.

SoC M1 Max has already been shown here outperforming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (70W) for notebook in Tomb Raider running at 1440p. The chip even surpasses the RTX 3080 (100W) in specific benchmark. The M1 Max manages to be better than previous solutions from AMD and Intel that have equipped past generations of Apple equipment.

