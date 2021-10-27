Apple Silicon M1 Pro and M1 Max pass AnandTech tests and impress

AnandTech magazine, one of the most prepared and technically competent when it comes to processor architecture and performance analysis, finally published the detailed article about the M1 Pro and M1 Max, the new Apple Silicon chips on board the ultimate MacBook Pro generation. Judging by the number of times the words “monstrous”, “awesome”, “unpublished” and “unexpected” are found throughout the article, it looks like Apple has managed to make a really good product. The Geekbench score was also favorable, although the forthcoming Intel Core i9-12900H supposedly outperformed such performance. At the conclusion of the report, AnandTech says that: M1 Pro and M1 Max completely change the cards on the table — these designs really look like SoCs designed specifically for power users. […] We expected big advances from a performance standpoint, but we weren’t expecting the most monstrous. […] Not only are the CPU side chips superior to any other laptop design, but they manage to hold up against even the best desktop systems on the market, and you have to rely on server hardware to get past the M1 Max — it’s simply absurd. Check below the main considerations made by AnandTech regarding the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.





Probably the M1 Pro chip is the most sensible for the vast majority of users, as the M1 Max substantially increases only memory and GPU, while the CPU remains almost unchanged. Video editing is where the M1 Max can make the most sense. The eight high-performance CPU cores (Firestorm) are split into two clusters of 4, each with its own 12MB second-level cache. The cores’ maximum clock varies slightly depending on how many cores are in use in the same cluster. If there is only one, it goes up to 3228 MHz; if there are two, it drops to 3,132; if there are three and four, you get 3,036 instead. The CPU is completed by two low-performance cores (Icestorm) at 2,064 MHz with 4 MB of L2 cache. The GPU clock is around 1,296 MHz, quite high for the world of mobile SoCs, but very low compared to desktop, console and laptop chips, where 2.5 GHz isn’t hard to reach.



