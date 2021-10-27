arbitration will receive more than half a million in the final of Libertadores

The arbitration team will receive more than R$500,000 to judge Liberdadores’ decision, in Uruguay, on November 27th

The Brazilian final of Libertadores Conmebol in between palm trees and Flamengo, in day November 27th in Montevideo, it will bring a good financial return not only to the teams, but also to the referees.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In all, the referee team will receive 96 thousand dollars (BRL 535 thousand) to work on the decision in Uruguay, which will be broadcast live on the Fox Sports and for ESPN on Star+. Those responsible for refereeing the game have not yet been selected by Conmebol.

Who will pocket the largest amount of the entire team is the field referee. The final judge will return home with 20 thousand dollars (BRL 111 thousand) in the pocket.

You assistants and the video referee come in second position. Little flags and the person responsible for the VAR will receive 16 thousand dollars (BRL 89 thousand) for the match, totaling 48 thousand dollars (R$ 267 thousand).

O fourth referee and the two main assistants of the VAR will receive half of that. Each will return home with 8 thousand dollars (BRL 44 thousand) more in the account, totaling 24 thousand dollars (R$ 133 thousand).

2 Related

Finally, the lowest remuneration will be the third assistant video referee – a position that did not exist during Libertadores and will only be used in the final. he will receive 4,000 dollars (BRL 22 thousand) by departure.

The Libertadores decision in 2021 puts the last two champions face to face: the Palmeiras seeks the second consecutive championship, while the Flamengo tries to regain the title he won in 2019. Sports fans watch the final live on the Fox Sports and for ESPN on Star+.