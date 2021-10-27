Archaeologists identify the beginning of the relationship between men and horses, 4,200 years ago

An analysis of ancient horse DNA revealed where and when the history of the horse and humanity intertwined. Researchers reported that the modern horse emerged more than 4,200 years ago in what is now southeastern Russia.

In just a few centuries, the descendants of these horses quickly spread across Eurasia, supplanting almost all previous wild horse populations. The study’s findings were published Oct. 20 in the journal nature.

Ludovic Orlando, a molecular archaeologist at the Center for Anthropobiology and Genomics in Toulouse, France, and his colleagues analyzed the ancient DNA of 273 specimens of horse bones from all continents, spanning 50 mol years of human and equine history.

For most of that time, genetically varied wild horse populations spread across Eurasia. But from about 2000 BC, this variation disappeared. Around 1,500 to 1,000 BC, domestic horses from Spain to Mongolia descended from the same population, which researchers traced back to more than 4,200-year-old specimens unearthed in the Pontic-Caspian steppe, north of the Caucasus region and the Caspian Sea .

Two genes were distinctly different in these modern horse progenitors and may have aided in this rapid expansion, the researchers found. In studies with humans and mice, these genes influence endurance, the ability to bear weight and docility.

Human selective breeding could have “recombined two really good factors not [anteriormente] present on any horse,” Orlando explained. “This created an animal that was easier to interact with and move with.”

Humans may have tamed horses before, but it was only at this point that our relationship with horses really took off, he says. “This is the moment in the history of the horses that made history.”

