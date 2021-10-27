Are we going to switch from breast self-examination to self-care? – 10/27/2021

Why change the term from breast self-examination to self-care?

When we think about the different realities of access between people and that for many people access to health is still a very complex issue, we can know several stories of women who have never had access to a mammogram or who, even with a definitive diagnosis of cancer, fight against the time and against the system to get adequate assistance.

For people who do not have access to health professionals, breast self-examination can give the feeling that if nothing is palpated or seen, the exam will be complete and this can significantly impact the search for professional evaluation.

The withdrawal or change of term is a way to guide people, palpating the breast is important, but it is not a way to rule out specific exams.

In short, “self-examination” should not be a substitute for or discarding mammography, even if palpation of the breast does not show any change, mammography is the only test with proven efficacy in reducing breast cancer mortality.

So why palpate the breast? Should palpation be ruled out?

Breast palpation helps in knowledge, can signal changes, guide professionals to help with diagnoses and knowledge about changes in the breasts during the cycle, for these and other reasons, it should not be ruled out, but it should not be seen as the only form of evaluation.

Palpation can be done whenever the person feels comfortable for this, it can be done in the bath, in bed, when changing clothes or at another time of day, without the need for specific techniques, but with the knowledge that if something is changed, the health professional should be sought, also knowing the particularities that throughout the cycle the breast can undergo changes, become more sensitive or painful.

Knowing some changes that should raise the alert for the risk of breast cancer is important, some of which are:

Nipple retraction;

Presence of nodules in the armpits;

Outflow of bloody fluid from one of the breasts;

Nodule in women over 50 years old;

Hardened, fixed and growing breast nodule;

Male over 50 years old with a palpable nodule;

Hard-to-heal skin or nipple lesions;

Increased breast size with a change in the appearance of the breast, resembling an orange coat;

Skin retraction.

When faced with any of these changes, seek specialized help from a gynecologist or breast cancer specialist, this is a significant step. Professional assessment may guide the best examination for initial investigation, which may be mammography, breast resonance and ultrasound, depending on the individual assessment.

With this imaging test, it will be possible to define ways for confirmation, through techniques that assess the breast tissue such as biopsy or surgery, because mammography, even if altered, is a form of suspicion, but it is not an exam that confirms the diagnosis of cancer .

Thus, the faster the assessment, diagnosis and treatment, the higher the survival rates. Knowing the breasts is important, but it is not the only form of evaluation, mammography is the best form of evaluation for many people.

