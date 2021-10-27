Arsenal vs Leeds: See lineups and where to watch the League Cup match live

All About Football Live

in this tuesday (26), Futebol ao vivo shows the duel between the teams of Arsenal and Leeds; worth the final round of the English League Cup. Thus, the dispute takes place in the Emirates Stadium in London; with kickoff scheduled for the 3:45 pm (Brasilia time).

while the gunners present themselves in a good undefeated series conquered throughout this season; you peacocks de Bielsa try to pass the London giants in the knockout of the English national cup.

Live football: Arsenal unbeaten for seven games

For starters, the Gunners arrive at this duel at home with an obligation to win. As a matter of fact, Arsenal knows very well what it’s like to pick up a good streak this season. Thus, the London team arrives in these round of 16 of the League Cup, boasting an unbeaten series of seven matches, counting the games they played for the Premier League. Therefore, Arsenal has favoritism on their side in this challenge of the English knockout.

League Cup: Leeds tries to surprise

On the other hand, the team Leeds makes a troubled start to the season on the English football calendar. Thus, the peacocks, directed by Marcelo “El Loco” Bielsa, fight against relegation in the Premier League dispute. By the way, Leeds is the first club out of the sticking zone at the moment of the competition. Thus, visitors will try to surprise the London giant in this duel of the Round of 16 of the League Cup.

Broadcast – Where to watch Arsenal vs Leeds live

Thus, the exhibition of football live this Tuesday (26/10) with the duel between Arsenal and Leeds; it will be via ESPN and/or FOX Sports.

Factsheet – Arsenal x Leeds

Phase/Tournament: Round of 16 – Carabao Cup (English League Cup)

Date: 10/26/2021

Hour: 3:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Emirates Stadium, London (ING)

Arbitration: Andre Marriner (ENG)

Assistants: Harry Lennard and Scott Ledger (ING)

Where to watch: ESPN and/or FOX Sports

Probable Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Holding, Pablo Mari and Nuno; Maitland-Niles, Elneny and Lokonga; Martinelli, Balogun and Pepe. Technician: Mikel Arteta

Likely Leeds: Meslier; Shackleton, Cresswell, Cooper and Dallas; Summerville, Klich, Forshaw, Rodrigo and James; and Roberts. Technician: Marcelo Bielsa

