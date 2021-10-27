Attacks on ‘Marighella’ speak volumes about Brazil today, says Wagner Moura in Salvador – 10/26/2021 – Illustrated

“This film is not just about those who resisted the military dictatorship in the 1960s and 1970s. This film is about those who are resisting now in Brazil,” said director Wagner Moura on stage at Teatro Castro Alves in Salvador, just before the screening of “Marighella” at the national premiere of the film on Monday night.

“This film was filmed in 2017, premiered in 2019 at the Berlin Film Festival, went through several festivals around the world, represented Brazilian cinema, was applauded wherever it went, but for me none of it made sense until it premiered in Brazil,” he continued Moorish, moved.

“And for me it is absolutely significant that the national premiere of ‘Marighella’ takes place here in Salvador, in my homeland, where my axé is. This is a very important day in my life”, added Moura, who had part of the company on stage. from the film’s team, such as actors Bruno Gagliasso, Bella Camero, Ana Paula Bouzas and Maria Marighella, and screenwriter Felipe Braga.

Besides them, there were also Carlinhos Marighella — the only son of the activist who gives the film its name —, from the Black Coalition for Rights group and the Marighella Brigade. The last is the organized supporters of Vitória, a team of the heart of both Wagner Moura and Carlos Marighella himself.

After two years struggling to be shown in the country, the film, inspired by the biography written by journalist Mário Magalhães, will premiere on the Brazilian cinema circuit on the 4th of June, when Carlos Marighella was murdered by agents of the repression of the military dictatorship in 1969.

“It is unbelievable that a cultural product receives so many violent attacks and suffers so much resistance from the federal government. This says much more about the state of affairs in Brazil today than about the film,” said Moura.

With two hours and 35 minutes in duration and Seu Jorge in the main role, Wagner Moura’s debut as a director focuses on the final years of the life of Bahian politician, writer and revolutionary Carlos Marighella, when he led ALN, Ação Libertadora Nacional, largest organization of armed struggle against the military dictatorship. The regime then considered Marighella its public enemy number one.

The armed action scenes are the film’s strong point. Chatting with the reporter, in the foyer of Teatro Castro Alves, Moura said that he filmed these scenes in the same way as the rest of the film.

“I never wanted the action scenes in the movie to be like what Americans do. I shot them like the whole movie, close to the actors, understanding what was going on with them, and maybe that makes those scenes even more violent than if the camera had the posture of an observer. We are always inside the scene, breathing together with the characters”, says the director.

It was actress Maria Marighella, granddaughter of Carlos Marighella, who suggested to her friend Wagner Moura that she make a film about her grandfather’s struggle, in 2012. In the film, she plays the role of her own grandmother, Elza Sento Sé. Wagner, we grew up understanding that we should be guardians of memory in a Brazil that has many difficulties in its memory milestones. Mário’s book took nine years to be made, the film another nine years,” said the actress, who is currently a councilor in Salvador by PT.

“Marighella is a movie about love. We made a love movie,” said Moura on stage. On the screen, in the scene where she sees a photo of Marighella dead, Maria Marighella’s character screams the phrase “this man loved Brazil”.

“Before I say thank you, I want to say this – this is my land, but this is above all the land of Carlos Marighella,” said Wagner Moura, on stage at Castro Alves.