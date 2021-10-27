Auditor, journalist and commercial technician received “health award”; Look

A complaint made by the Union of Physicians of Mato Grosso (Sindmed) to the State Court of Accounts (TCE) and to the State Public Ministry (MPE) in February this year, pointed out that dozens of civil servants from the Municipality of Cuiabá, who work in areas totally different from Health, they received the “health prize”, also called “mensalinho”, of up to R$ 5,800.

The document contains a series of official letters from the City Hall, which prove the payments made without any criteria and in violation of the law.

According to the complaint, they received the award, for example, a commercial technical administrative server; a journalist; a photographer; a legal advisor; and even an auditor. Everyone, by law, could not receive the benefit.

Illegal premium payments were also used to pay and maintain political favors, according to the MPE, and generated a loss of R$ 16 million to the public coffers.

Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro (MDB), accused of participating in a criminal organization, which used these public resources illegally to hire “sponsors” of politicians, was removed from office by the Mato Grosso Court of Justice, on the 19th.

“It is regrettable that the medical career continues to be neglected, despite an agreement signed between the Municipality and the Union to end the health award as it has been practiced”, complained, in the complaint, the president of Sindmed, Adeildo Martins de Lucena Filho .

According to him, according to legislation, only professionals directly linked to the final activity of the Municipal Health Department can receive the award.

Examples are: doctor from the Family Health Program; physician on duty; contracted outpatient physician; oral health technician, dental hygiene technician; agent to combat endemic diseases; nursing professionals; and temporarily hired dental surgeons; between others.

This was not the case for those listed in Sindmed’s complaint. They were assigned to the Ministry, but they did not fit into the functions that should receive the benefit.

“Legality ignored”

In the complaint, Sindmed says that it is “absolutely questionable the way the municipality handles the management of the aforementioned additional, since in terms of remuneration, observance of the principle of absolute legality must prevail”.

“Under the terms of art. 37, X, with the wording given by Constitutional Amendment No. 19/98, the subsidy referred to in art. 39, § 4, of the Constitution, shall be fixed or amended only by specific law, and not by specific authorization, as intended by the author of the proposal”.

“As Minister Carlos Velloso affirms, when declaring the formal unconstitutionality of Joint Act 1, of 11/05/2004, of the Federal Senate and Chamber of Deputies: ‘On the subject of remuneration of public servants, the Constitution establishes the principle of the law reserve. That is to say, in the matter of remuneration of public servants, nothing will be done unless by law, a specific law’”.

“Unsustainable situation”

“Soon, the dragging of this unsustainable situation for so many years has weakened the medical career, making it impossible for the discussions around the reformulation of the Career Law to have effective progress”, says Sindmed.

The complaint also says that the existence of eight servers originally linked to the Cuiabana Health Company, responsible for the administration of the Municipal Hospital of Cuiabá (HMC), draws attention.

“There is news that the aforementioned premium has also been paid to civil servants and workers who work at the Cuiabana Public Health Company, which has a different legal regime from other civil servants who have their administrative legal relationship directly established with the Municipal Health Department”, punctuated the complaint.

“Having made these considerations, it is required that the appropriate measures be taken to compel the public agents involved to comply with the determinations contained in the decision rendered in the present case”, concludes Sindmed.

See the facsimile of the complaint:

The operation

Operation Capistrum investigates the existence of a scheme set up to accommodate nominations from politicians in positions in the Health Department.

In addition to the mayor of Cuiabá, the assistant secretary for Government and Strategic Affairs, Ivone de Souza, was also removed and the chief of staff, Antônio Monreal Neto, arrested, but already released using an ankle bracelet.

The operation was also targeted at first lady Márcia Pinheiro and former coordinator of People Management at the Municipal Health Department, Ricardo Aparecido Ribeiro.

All were the targets of search and seizure warrants and were also ordered to confiscate assets up to the amount of R$ 16 million.

The State Public Ministry says that Emanuel and the others would be involved in crimes of formation of a criminal organization, malfeasance and obstruction of justice.

