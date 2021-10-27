Australia lifts international travel ban for Australians and Australians | World

Australia will lift the ban on international travel for Australian citizens and people with permanent residence in the country, announced the local government on Wednesday (26).

Australians have spent more than 18 months of borders closed due to the pandemic. Tourism in the country remains closed to foreigners.

After more than a year and a half of prohibition, Australians and people with permanent and legal residence in the country will not have to seek exemptions to be able to leave the country, informed the Ministries of Interior and Health.

According to the Interior Minister, Karen Andrews, by the end of the year, the reopening of the borders for fully vaccinated foreign students and qualified workers is also expected.”

“The national plan to reopen Australia is working because vaccination rates are soaring,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Rigidity against the pandemic

In March 2020, Australia introduced one of the world’s toughest restriction plans to contain the pandemic.

Despite a tentative start, the country’s vaccination rate is now close to 80%, after a winter marked by outbreaks associated with the entry of the delta variant, which prompted Australian authorities to change their strategy against the virus, leaving the idea behind of “zero Covid”.

