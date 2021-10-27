Australian player reveals he’s gay: ‘I just want to play and be treated equally’

Australian professional football player Josh Cavallo announced this Wednesday (27) that he is gay. The revelation was made in a video message released by his A-League club, Adelaide United.

“I’m a football player and I’m gay,” Cavallo said in the video titled ‘Josh’s Truth’. “I just want to play football and be treated equally.”

“I know there are other players who live in silence,” added the 21-year-old. “I want to help change that, show that everyone is welcome in football and deserves the right to be authentic.”

The video was accompanied by a statement posted on Cavallo’s Twitter account.

“As a gay football player, I had to learn to mask my feelings to fit the mold of a professional football player,” Cavallo wrote.

“As a gay football player, I know there are other players who live in silence. I want to help change that, show that everyone is welcome in football and deserves the right to be authentic.”

Cavallo follows former A-League player Andy Brennan, who in 2019 became the first Australian male professional football player to come out publicly during his career.

In 2014, German Thomas Hitzlsperger declared himself gay a year after announcing his retirement from football.

American Robbie Rogers announced he was gay when he retired from professional football in February 2013, but later returned to the sport with MLS club LA Galaxy three months later and won the MLS Cup.

Matias Grez contributed to this report.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)