Average price of ethanol rises in 16 states and in the DF, shows ANP

Average prices for hydrated ethanol rose in 16 states and the Federal District in the week between October 17 and 23, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas. In other 9 states, prices retreated, while in Amapá there was no change in price.

In posts surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol rose 1.16% in the week compared to the previous one, from R$ 4.819 to R$ 4.875 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producer, consumer and with the most evaluated posts, the average price of hydrated was R$ 4,688 per liter, up 1.32% from the previous week.

The minimum price registered for the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 4.199 a liter, in São Paulo, and the lowest average price in the state, R$ 4.688, was also registered in São Paulo.

The maximum price, of R$7.099 per liter, was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest average price in the state was also the one in Rio Grande do Sul, of R$6.341.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 3.64%, to R$ 4.875 per liter. The state with the highest increase in the period was Mato Grosso, where the liter rose 5.67% in the month.

In the weekly calculation, the biggest increase in price was also observed in Mato Grosso, with an advance of 5.18%, to R$ 4.83 per liter.