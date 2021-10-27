Back at Palmeiras, PV debuts as under-20 coach on Thursday

Next Thursday, Paulo Victor Gomes, better known as PV, will make his first game as coach of the U-20 of the palm trees. Verdão will face Itapirense, for the second phase of the São Paulo Championship. The coach returns to Alviverde after leading the under-15 and under-17 teams in recent years.

“I’m happy to return to the club that opened its doors to me on the national scene and gave us the opportunity to build a beautiful job in the U-15 category with the generation that is currently in the U-20. We are going to continue what has been done to keep Palmeiras at the highest level of youth football in Brazil”, said the coach.

In his first visit to Verdão, PV took the under-20 to the two-time Paulista championship, in 2016 and 2017. Now, the coach meets some of the under-20 players, such as Mateus, Garcia, Fabinho, Henri, Vanderlan and Gabriel Silva .

“We are driven by challenges and we make decisions based on that. Within the national team, I could work as a coach or assistant in all categories, and I come here to the Under-20 at Palmeiras with the same spirit and commitment so that we can do our best and deserve to be at the highest level. Rediscovering the athletes is great, as it is a group that I have enormous affection and respect for everything they have built and continue to do”, said the coach.

In his first spell at Palmeiras, PV came to command defender Renan and striker Gabriel Veron, now a professional at the Palestinian club.

“We have to think about the challenges ahead, but always put serious work and preparation at the highest level so that we can achieve these goals, which are achievements and good players for the professional”, he concluded.

