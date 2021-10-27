Back to face-to-face classes demands attention for the mental health of young people – 10/27/2021

Many schools throughout Brazil have resumed their usual activities, a 100% face-to-face model, in recent weeks. In return, children and adolescents have experienced different reactions and emotions, which can leave parents and educators quite surprised and, at times, worried. Their mental health is an important point of attention right now.

Of course, different behaviors were expected, as each young person comes from a very particular universe and works in their own way. But the range of responses has been, in fact, quite varied.

Some educational institutions did their “homework” well and, even in the pandemic, managed to avoid the evasion of their students, as shown in this week’s report by UOL with a public school in the Federal District.

active listening

The school created a kind of “call center” to get closer to parents and students and understand their needs during the remote study period. When returning to the classroom, initiatives like this can make all the difference, and minimize the psychological suffering of children and young people.

In general, teenagers yearned for this change. The youth at home, under the most vigilant eyes of parents and caregivers, missed their autonomy and freedom. In addition, staying in the same scenario day after day, with no displacements, no changes, can increase the feeling of boredom, at a time in life when they want movement and new things.

The distance from the other, which many imagined would be easily replaced by social networks, as this is the most digital generation that has ever existed, was not supplied. It was clear to students (and parents) that the school functions not only as a space for formal education, but also as a place for social interactions, so important for the construction of identity, to take place.

the role of the group

Young people need to see themselves in the other to be able to understand who they want to be in this world. The individualization process goes through this recognition by the group, and the school is the space par excellence for these exchanges to take place.

If on the one hand there was a yearning for going back to school (and, by extension, for a return to a desired and awaited “normality”), on the other there is still fear, insecurity and a certain accommodation to the previous scheme.

Now you need to take more care, get ready to go out, be ready to be seen live by your colleagues. And this can be good, but also “difficult”, especially for young people who may have compromised self-esteem after more than a year of isolation. They did less physical activity, ate worse, may have gained weight and not take care of their appearance as they would like.

Social skills

In addition, many children and young people, in their process of developing social skills, need a certain regularity of stimuli and learning to overcome shyness and possible interaction difficulties. With the distance, the barriers to be overcome seem to have gotten bigger, especially for some of them. It will take more effort to get back to interacting, and this can be emotionally costly.

In this return, teachers have seen it all. There are from young people “climbing” the walls, full of energy, restless and, often, with even greater difficulty in maintaining focus and attention in formal activities, to others who are quieter, in their corner, avoiding exposure and fearing possible evaluations and judgments ( mainly in relation to its appearance).

more sensitive radar

Separation anxiety with crises of anxiety and crying (for minors), panic attacks, exacerbated cleaning and checking rituals, depression, increased substance abuse, eating disorders, social phobia, body image disorders, self-mutilation, among others, are some of the situations reported by educational establishments.

What many parents failed to realize during the period of isolation and seclusion can be very evident when they go back to school, when they start to live more in groups. Thus, it is essential that schools and parents are aligned, that educators make their “radar” even more sensitive to possible changes in behavior, and that there is greater possibility of listening among all involved.

With a closer look and faster intervention, this return can have a smoother landing for children and adolescents, as well as for parents and educators.