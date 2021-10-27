Back to São Paulo? Steering wheel valued at R$19 million terminates the contract and could arrive for free in 2022

O São Paulo played once more for Brazilian championship and it keeps fluctuating in the season. Tricolor Paulista went to the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium to face Bragantino and suffered another defeat in the straight points championship.

O São Paulo lost to Red Bull Bragantino, this last Sunday (24), by a score of one to zero. The only goal of the match was scored by Lucas Cândido and made the team led by Rogério Ceni drop to 13th place in the Brasileirão.

Will São Paulo repatriate former player?

O São Paulo is already thinking about reinforcements for next season and an option in ball market appeared during this week. The former São Paulo player Petros, 32, terminated his contract with his former team, Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia.

The experienced player wants to return to Brazilian football and was even offered to the four great clubs in São Paulo: Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo.

Remembering that Petros it is free for negotiations and you can sign with any club for free. Its market value is three million euros (approximately 19.39 million reais at the current price).

São Paulo’s next match in Brasileirão

With little time left for the end of this season, the São Paulo still have ten matches to achieve something more in this Brazilian Championship. Rogério Ceni’s team still dreams of a place in Libertadores da América and will face Internacional next Sunday (31).

The match will be held at the Morumbi stadium, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), and will be essential for the rest of the straight points championship.