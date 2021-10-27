Bahia registers 448 new cases of Covid-19 and 9 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 448 cases of Covid-19 were registered (growth rate of +0.04%) and 509 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Tuesday (26) also records 9 deaths. Of the 1,243,641 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,214,144 are already considered recovered, 2,455 are active and 27,042 had confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,571,290 discarded cases and 243,492 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Tuesday. In Bahia, 52,269 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 10,534,711 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 82.7% of the population aged 12 or over, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.