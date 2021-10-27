Bahia x Ceará: check time, where to watch, hunches and probable lineups – Play

Ceará will visit Bahia this Wednesday (27), at 7 pm at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA), in another direct confrontation for the 23rd round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. It will be Grandpa’s last delayed game to be played, thus equaling the 28 games of most of his direct opponents in the table.

guesses

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live by Premiere, TNT, Rádio Verdes Mares (Verdinha AM 810) and real time by Diário do Nordeste.

Anyway, the reaction?

The delayed match will be Ceará’s chance to react in Serie A, as it hasn’t won for 6 rounds and is experiencing a complicated technical moment, as last Saturday’s match against Juventude, 0-0 at Alfredo Jaconi, showed.

Ceará is now 14th with 32 points, while Bahia is 15th with 31, with Grandpa just 3 points from the relegation zone. Therefore, for Alvinegro, a victory could mean a jump in the table, opening 5 for the Z4 and leaving only 2 for the G9, which could give a place in the Libertadores. A draw wouldn’t help much, despite holding a direct opponent, as it did against Juventude, but a defeat would put even more pressure on coach Tiago Nunes.

Reencounter

With offensive difficulties and without the intensity seen in other opportunities, Ceará finds a rival who decided with him the last two Northeast Cups, with Grandpa winning in 2020 and being defeated in 2021, creating a great rivalry. To complete, Ceará re-encounters Guto Ferreira, who took over the Bahia Tricolor after leaving the Ceará team and has been achieving good results.

Formations

In Ceará, coach Tiago Nunes must once again change the initial formation. Right-back Igor received the 3rd yellow card against Juventude and will embezzle the team. Gabriel Dias should be the replacement. On the other hand, midfielder Vina returns to the team, after being suspended in the goalless draw against Juventude.

Subtitle:

Midfielder Vina returns from suspension and reinforces Ceará this Wednesday for Serie A Photograph:

kid junior

Goalkeeper João Ricardo, who stood out against Juventude and can be kept as a starter, the match is seen as a “watershed”.

“I think it’s a very difficult game. Bahia is on a very good streak in the last four games, with two wins and two draws, but it is a game that divides waters for us. We are needing to win. We’ve been losing and tying for a long time. And that, like it or not, is bothering us. The main focus is to make a great game and seek victory. We are prepared to give our best and emerge victorious”.

In Bahia

The Bahian team, in turn, will not have any absence due to suspension. Coach Guto Ferreira will not be able to count only on goalkeeper Matheus Teixeira. The archer will need to undergo an arthroscopy after injuring the medial meniscus of the left knee during training. But forward Rossi is doubtful for the match.

In return, the commander of the Tricolor Baiano will have the return of Lucas Mugni. The Argentine midfielder was suspended in the victory of Bahia against Chapecoense, 3-0, last weekend, and is once again available to the coaching staff.

Probable escalations

Bahia

Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel and Lucas Mugni; Juninho Capixaba, Raí Nascimento and Gilberto. Technician: Guto Ferreira

Ceará

João Ricardo; Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral and Marlon; Erick, Vina and Lima; Cleber. Technician: Tiago Nunes.

Datasheet

Competition: Brazilian Championship – Serie A – 23rd round

Location: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)

Date and Time: October 27, 2021 – 7 pm

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa – PI

Assistants: Rogério de Oliveira Braga – PI and Mauro Cezar Evangelista de Sousa – PI