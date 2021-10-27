Ball market: Real Madrid star does not want to return to Brazil, according to journalist

Left-back name Marcelo made headlines in Europe about possible return to the country; According to the athlete’s staff, the idea is to continue on the continent

Tuesday (26) started hot for the fans of Fluminense and it will end with a cold water bath. According to some European newspapers, a Real Madrid-ESP star, with a successful career in the Brazilian team, would be thinking of returning to Brazilian football and the name he painted as the most interested was the Tricolor das Laranjeiras.

Why? The name in question is the left-back Marcelo, creates from the base of Fluminense. The problem is that, according to journalist Tati Mantovani, from the “TNT Sports“, the information does not proceed. The reporter contacted the athlete’s manager who confirmed that, with a contract until 2022 with the meringues, the player is focused on the current club.

Marcelo’s manager also revealed that some Brazilian clubs have consulted about the 33-year-old left-back’s situation, but that no negotiations have been opened. He also informed that the player does not have the desire to return to Brazil at the moment, but rather to continue playing in European football.

Marcelo has not been used much by the technician Carlo Ancelotti. So far, he has only been on the field for a total of 27 minutes this season. Despite being reserve, he is considered one of the greatest leaders of the team as he is one of the oldest players at Real Madrid. The merengue team honored the player for having completed 100 games with the club’s shirt for the Champions League.