Banco Inter (BIDI11) reverses loss and has a profit of R$19.2 million in the 3rd quarter

Source: Disclosure

SAO PAULO – Banco Inter (BIDI11) recorded net income of R$ 19.246 million in the third quarter of this year, reversing a loss of R$ 8.060 million from a year earlier.

The result, however, came below the projected by the consensus of Refinitiv, for a profit of R$34.76 million.

Year-to-date, consolidated profit totaled R$ 58.326 million in the balance sheet for the third quarter, while in the same period last year there was a loss of R$ 13.8 million.

According to the company, the difference in net income between the periods can be expressed by the increase in income from credit operations and, also, by the significant increase in transactions carried out in our Marketplace.

Regarding the marketplace, Inter informed, in a message from the CEO, João Vitor Menin, that the gross volume of goods (GMV) reached R$ 946 million. This represented a growth of 151% compared to last year, with a recurrence of 70%.

In the third quarter, the gross result of financial intermediation reached R$ 454.4 million, against R$ 191.9 million in relation to the amount registered in the same period of 2020.

“As a positive highlight, we can highlight the results with credit operations, which reached the value of R$ 971.2 million, with a growth of 68.0% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020”, wrote the company in the report.

The gross result of financial intermediation before PDD (NII), composed of income from credit operations, net of funding costs, added to financial income, reached R$ 454 million in the third quarter.

This represented an increase of 137% in the annual comparison and 35% in the quarter, “driven by the growth of the credit portfolio, offset by the increase in the balance of deposits and by the capital increase of R$5.5 billion in June 2021. ”

Inter Bank’s total revenues

The company added that, in the first nine months of the year, it exceeded R$ 2 billion in total revenues, which represents a growth of 123% against the same period last year. In the third quarter alone, they totaled R$ 869 million, an annual growth of 149% and a quarterly growth of 36%.

“As a result, we presented an average revenue per customer (ARPU) of R$ 207.19 in the third quarter, 20% growth compared to 3Q20”, he highlighted.

customer base

Another highlight of the bank was “an accelerated growth in the customer base, evolving from 7.2 million account holders on September 30, 2020, to 14 million” a year later, 94% growth, or about 33 thousand accounts per day useful.

Meanwhile, customer acquisition cost reached R$30.74, an increase of 39% year-on-year.

“In this same period, we reached R$ 11.6 billion in transacted values, in addition to an increase of 93% in the number of cards used when compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 4.8 million”, emphasizes the company.

In addition, total funding amounted to R$21 billion, 47.3% more than twelve months ago. “Cash deposits totaled BRL 9.2 billion, a growth of 36.8% compared to the amount presented at the end of 2020, in the amount of BRL 6.7 billion”, recalled the bank.

Finally, Banco Inter (BIDI11) emphasizes that the balance of provisions “remained constant” in relation to previous quarters, with 2.5% of the expanded loan portfolio in the period.

