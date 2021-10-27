Banco Inter has a record opening of accounts and the owner of Google grows

Today we will comment on the quarterly results of Inter (BIDI11) and Alphabet (GOGL34), the holding company that controls Google. At Inter bank, 2 million accounts were opened in the period, the largest in the historical series. Alphabet is highlighted once again for Youtube and Google Cloud.

Banco Inter has a record opening of accounts

Banco Inter (BIDI11) released its results for the third quarter of 2021. Part of the report had already been evaluated in advance, as the company presented the preview at the beginning of the month. In general terms, we see the result as slightly positive and above expectations, especially due to the growth in the revenue line. That’s why we believe in a positive impact on Inter’s actions in the session this Wednesday (27), also due to the weak performance of the units in the last 30 days (down 32%).

2 million accounts were opened in the period, a daily average of over 31 thousand, the largest in the bank’s historical series. Service revenue grew by 157% compared to the same period in 2020, reaching R$345 million. The good performance was driven by the increase in the customer base and, in general, by the increase in average revenue per user, whose expansion was 19.7% and totaled R$207.19.

Credit revenue, also known as NII, grew 137%, reaching R$454 million, driven by the 163% increase in the corporate credit portfolio, which reached R$3.97 billion, and by the personal credit card portfolio , which increased by 195%.

The bank’s net income reached BRL 19.2 million, reversing the loss of BRL 8 million in the third quarter of 2020. But the result was benefited by the deferral of tax assets. Otherwise, the company would likely report a net loss for the quarter.

We have no doubt that the industry is going through a disruptive moment, nor is the management team and its controllers’ ability to execute. However, we still have difficulty in justifying the company’s current pricing, which we deem “close to perfection”. In other words, we do not see a safety margin at the current level.

Alphabet, owner of Google, has been doing better than expected

Alphabet (GOGL34), the holding company that controls Google, reported third-quarter 2021 results with numbers that came out slightly better than expected. The highlights were the revenue, margins and net profit lines. We project a positive impact on the stock price in the short term.

Net revenue totaled US$65.11 billion, up 41% year-on-year and about 2.5% above expectations. The flagship that still leads Alphabet’s sales expansion was Google Ads, up 43% year-on-year.

Geographically, the greatest growth occurred in America, around 56%, followed by Emea (Europe, Middle East and Africa) with 42%, the United States with 39% and APAC (Asia and Pacific) with 38%.

By business unit, we highlight once again Youtube and Google Cloud, with rates close to 50% in the annual comparison. Google Cloud’s margin was still negative, but the company appears to be less than a year away from breaking even in the segment.