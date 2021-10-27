Banco Inter reverses loss and profits R$19.2 million in the 3rd quarter

O Interbank (BIDI11) reported net income of R$19.2 million in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The result represented a great improvement over the same period last year, given that the bank recorded a loss of R$8.1 million.

According to the company, the difference reflects an increase in credit and transaction revenues on the marketplace. At the end of September, Banco Inter’s expanded credit portfolio totaled 15.9 billion, an increase of 116% year-on-year.

The balance of provisions for expected losses with default was 2.5% of the portfolio, stable, while the default rate for more than 90 days represented 2.8% of the portfolio, a reduction of 0.7 percentage point in the annual comparison.

According to the report, the bank had 13.9 million customers at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 94% in 12 months. Of these, around 7.9 million were considered active customers.

Inter also informed that the cost of acquiring customers from July to September reached 30.74 reais each, an increase of 39% in the annual comparison.

Total net revenues amounted to R$720 million, up 133% compared to the same period last year.

The improvement was driven by the gross result of financial intermediation before PDD (NII), composed of income from credit operations, net of funding costs, added to financial income. According to the document, this part of the revenue rose 137%, to R$ 454 million.

Finally, the total sales volume (GMV) of its marketplace reached 946 million reais in the quarter, an increase of 151% year-on-year.

Banco Inter’s unit has fallen by 53% since its peak in July, amid the deterioration of the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario, with interest rates rising to contain inflation, which should affect fast-growing businesses, such as digital service platforms financial.

(With Reuters)

See the document: