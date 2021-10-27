Barcelona puts Nov. 7 as Koeman’s possible last day at the club, says website

Ronald Koeman’s situation is going from bad to worse at Barcelona, ​​especially after the defeat in the derby against Real Madrid, last Sunday (24), by 2-1, at Camp Nou, in the tenth round of LaLiga. With that, the Dutchman’s resignation already had a date to happen: November 7th.

According to information from the website ‘Fichajes.net’, this could be Koeman’s last day as coach of Barça, depending on the team’s results until then. There will be four games, three for the Spanish Championship, against Rayo Vallecano, Alavés and Celta de Vigo, and one for the Uefa Champions League, against Dynamo Kiev.

The culé board’s idea is to give this time for the Dutchman to try to improve the team’s performance once and for all. The vision is that the four games in question are of a low level and can make the club regain confidence in the fight for qualification in the Champions League and for the top positions of LaLiga.

Barcelona currently ranks ninth in the national tournament, with 15 points won so far. In the Champions League, the Catalans are in third position, behind Bayern Munich and Benfica, with three points added so far.